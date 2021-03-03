Zirconium Target Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Lesker, SAM, Nexteck

“
The report titled Global Zirconium Target Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Zirconium Target market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Zirconium Target market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Zirconium Target market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zirconium Target market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zirconium Target report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zirconium Target report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zirconium Target market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zirconium Target market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zirconium Target market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zirconium Target market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zirconium Target market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Lesker, SAM, Nexteck, ZNXC, CXMET, Firmetal, Fine Metals, Advanced Engineering Materials, Haohai Sputtering Targets, Plansee, Boxin Metal Materials, Heeger Materials, EVOCHEM Advanced Materials, ADVANTEC, Umicore, UVTM
Market Segmentation by Product: Planar Target
Rotating Target
Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics & Semiconductors
Solar Energy
Performance Coating
Other
The Zirconium Target Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zirconium Target market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zirconium Target market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Zirconium Target market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Zirconium Target industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Zirconium Target market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Zirconium Target market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Zirconium Target market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Zirconium Target Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Zirconium Target Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Planar Target
1.2.3 Rotating Target
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Zirconium Target Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electronics & Semiconductors
1.3.3 Solar Energy
1.3.4 Performance Coating
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Zirconium Target Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Zirconium Target Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Zirconium Target Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Zirconium Target Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Zirconium Target Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Zirconium Target Industry Trends
2.4.2 Zirconium Target Market Drivers
2.4.3 Zirconium Target Market Challenges
2.4.4 Zirconium Target Market Restraints
3 Global Zirconium Target Sales
3.1 Global Zirconium Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Zirconium Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Zirconium Target Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Zirconium Target Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Zirconium Target Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Zirconium Target Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Zirconium Target Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Zirconium Target Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zirconium Target Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Zirconium Target Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Zirconium Target Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Zirconium Target Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zirconium Target Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Zirconium Target Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Zirconium Target Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Zirconium Target Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Zirconium Target Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Zirconium Target Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Zirconium Target Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Zirconium Target Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Zirconium Target Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Zirconium Target Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Zirconium Target Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Zirconium Target Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Zirconium Target Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Zirconium Target Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Zirconium Target Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Zirconium Target Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Zirconium Target Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Zirconium Target Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Zirconium Target Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Zirconium Target Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Zirconium Target Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Zirconium Target Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Zirconium Target Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Zirconium Target Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Zirconium Target Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Zirconium Target Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Zirconium Target Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Zirconium Target Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Zirconium Target Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Zirconium Target Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Zirconium Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Zirconium Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Zirconium Target Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Zirconium Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Zirconium Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Zirconium Target Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Zirconium Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Zirconium Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Zirconium Target Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Zirconium Target Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Zirconium Target Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Zirconium Target Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Zirconium Target Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Zirconium Target Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Zirconium Target Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Zirconium Target Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Zirconium Target Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Zirconium Target Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Zirconium Target Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Zirconium Target Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Zirconium Target Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Zirconium Target Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Zirconium Target Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Zirconium Target Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Zirconium Target Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Zirconium Target Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Zirconium Target Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Zirconium Target Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Zirconium Target Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Zirconium Target Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Zirconium Target Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Zirconium Target Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Zirconium Target Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Zirconium Target Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Lesker
12.1.1 Lesker Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lesker Overview
12.1.3 Lesker Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lesker Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.1.5 Lesker Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Lesker Recent Developments
12.2 SAM
12.2.1 SAM Corporation Information
12.2.2 SAM Overview
12.2.3 SAM Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SAM Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.2.5 SAM Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 SAM Recent Developments
12.3 Nexteck
12.3.1 Nexteck Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nexteck Overview
12.3.3 Nexteck Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nexteck Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.3.5 Nexteck Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Nexteck Recent Developments
12.4 ZNXC
12.4.1 ZNXC Corporation Information
12.4.2 ZNXC Overview
12.4.3 ZNXC Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ZNXC Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.4.5 ZNXC Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 ZNXC Recent Developments
12.5 CXMET
12.5.1 CXMET Corporation Information
12.5.2 CXMET Overview
12.5.3 CXMET Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 CXMET Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.5.5 CXMET Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 CXMET Recent Developments
12.6 Firmetal
12.6.1 Firmetal Corporation Information
12.6.2 Firmetal Overview
12.6.3 Firmetal Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Firmetal Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.6.5 Firmetal Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Firmetal Recent Developments
12.7 Fine Metals
12.7.1 Fine Metals Corporation Information
12.7.2 Fine Metals Overview
12.7.3 Fine Metals Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Fine Metals Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.7.5 Fine Metals Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Fine Metals Recent Developments
12.8 Advanced Engineering Materials
12.8.1 Advanced Engineering Materials Corporation Information
12.8.2 Advanced Engineering Materials Overview
12.8.3 Advanced Engineering Materials Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Advanced Engineering Materials Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.8.5 Advanced Engineering Materials Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Advanced Engineering Materials Recent Developments
12.9 Haohai Sputtering Targets
12.9.1 Haohai Sputtering Targets Corporation Information
12.9.2 Haohai Sputtering Targets Overview
12.9.3 Haohai Sputtering Targets Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Haohai Sputtering Targets Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.9.5 Haohai Sputtering Targets Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Haohai Sputtering Targets Recent Developments
12.10 Plansee
12.10.1 Plansee Corporation Information
12.10.2 Plansee Overview
12.10.3 Plansee Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Plansee Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.10.5 Plansee Zirconium Target SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Plansee Recent Developments
12.11 Boxin Metal Materials
12.11.1 Boxin Metal Materials Corporation Information
12.11.2 Boxin Metal Materials Overview
12.11.3 Boxin Metal Materials Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Boxin Metal Materials Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.11.5 Boxin Metal Materials Recent Developments
12.12 Heeger Materials
12.12.1 Heeger Materials Corporation Information
12.12.2 Heeger Materials Overview
12.12.3 Heeger Materials Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Heeger Materials Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.12.5 Heeger Materials Recent Developments
12.13 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials
12.13.1 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Corporation Information
12.13.2 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Overview
12.13.3 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.13.5 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Recent Developments
12.14 ADVANTEC
12.14.1 ADVANTEC Corporation Information
12.14.2 ADVANTEC Overview
12.14.3 ADVANTEC Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ADVANTEC Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.14.5 ADVANTEC Recent Developments
12.15 Umicore
12.15.1 Umicore Corporation Information
12.15.2 Umicore Overview
12.15.3 Umicore Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Umicore Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.15.5 Umicore Recent Developments
12.16 UVTM
12.16.1 UVTM Corporation Information
12.16.2 UVTM Overview
12.16.3 UVTM Zirconium Target Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 UVTM Zirconium Target Products and Services
12.16.5 UVTM Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Zirconium Target Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Zirconium Target Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Zirconium Target Production Mode & Process
13.4 Zirconium Target Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Zirconium Target Sales Channels
13.4.2 Zirconium Target Distributors
13.5 Zirconium Target Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”