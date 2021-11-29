Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Imerys, Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko

“

The report titled Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Imerys, Saint-Gobain, Showa Denko, Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Doral(AFM), Zircoa, Bengbu Zhongheng, Sanxiang Advanced Materials, Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia, Guangdong Orient, Jingjiehui Group, Jiaozuo Kelida, Zibo Guangtong Chemical, Zhejiang Zr-Valley

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide

Chemical Zirconium Oxide



Market Segmentation by Application:

Refractory Materials and Casting

Advanced Ceramics and Special Products

Abrasive Material

Investment Casting

Dye and Pigment



The Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics

1.2 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide

1.2.3 Chemical Zirconium Oxide

1.3 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Refractory Materials and Casting

1.3.3 Advanced Ceramics and Special Products

1.3.4 Abrasive Material

1.3.5 Investment Casting

1.3.6 Dye and Pigment

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production

3.4.1 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production

3.5.1 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production

3.6.1 China Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production

3.7.1 Japan Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Imerys

7.1.1 Imerys Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Imerys Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Imerys Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Imerys Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Imerys Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Showa Denko

7.3.1 Showa Denko Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Showa Denko Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Showa Denko Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

7.4.1 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Doral(AFM)

7.5.1 Doral(AFM) Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Doral(AFM) Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Doral(AFM) Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Doral(AFM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Doral(AFM) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Zircoa

7.6.1 Zircoa Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zircoa Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Zircoa Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Zircoa Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Zircoa Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bengbu Zhongheng

7.7.1 Bengbu Zhongheng Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bengbu Zhongheng Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bengbu Zhongheng Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bengbu Zhongheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bengbu Zhongheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sanxiang Advanced Materials

7.8.1 Sanxiang Advanced Materials Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sanxiang Advanced Materials Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sanxiang Advanced Materials Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sanxiang Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sanxiang Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia

7.9.1 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Guangdong Orient

7.10.1 Guangdong Orient Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Guangdong Orient Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Guangdong Orient Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Guangdong Orient Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Guangdong Orient Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jingjiehui Group

7.11.1 Jingjiehui Group Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jingjiehui Group Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jingjiehui Group Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jingjiehui Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jingjiehui Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiaozuo Kelida

7.12.1 Jiaozuo Kelida Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiaozuo Kelida Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiaozuo Kelida Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiaozuo Kelida Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiaozuo Kelida Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Zibo Guangtong Chemical

7.13.1 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Zibo Guangtong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zhejiang Zr-Valley

7.14.1 Zhejiang Zr-Valley Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhejiang Zr-Valley Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zhejiang Zr-Valley Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zhejiang Zr-Valley Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zhejiang Zr-Valley Recent Developments/Updates

8 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics

8.4 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Distributors List

9.3 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Industry Trends

10.2 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Growth Drivers

10.3 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Challenges

10.4 Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Zirconium Oxide and Zirconia Ceramics by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”