Yttrium Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd., China Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Double Park International Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Yttrium market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yttrium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yttrium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yttrium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yttrium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yttrium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yttrium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yttrium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yttrium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Yttrium Market Research Report: Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd., China Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Double Park International Corporation, Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co., Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited, Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd, Metall Rare Earth Limited, Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd., Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited, Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd, Alkane Resources, Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources, Crossland Strategic Metals Limited, GBM Resources Ltd, Northern Minerals Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Yttrium Co., The Nilaco Corporation, Tasman Metals, TCI Chemicals, EMC Metals Corp., Great Western Minerals Group Ltd., Blue Line Corp., Super Conductor Materials Inc.

Types: Alloy

Metal

Compounds



Applications: Ceramics

Electronic

Metallurgical

SOFCs

Others



The Yttrium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Yttrium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Yttrium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yttrium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yttrium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yttrium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yttrium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yttrium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Yttrium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yttrium

1.2 Yttrium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yttrium Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Alloy

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Compounds

1.3 Yttrium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Yttrium Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Ceramics

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Metallurgical

1.3.5 SOFCs

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Yttrium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Yttrium Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Yttrium Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Yttrium Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Yttrium Industry

1.6 Yttrium Market Trends

2 Global Yttrium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Yttrium Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Yttrium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Yttrium Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Yttrium Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Yttrium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yttrium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Yttrium Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Yttrium Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Yttrium Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Yttrium Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Yttrium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Yttrium Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Yttrium Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Yttrium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Yttrium Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Yttrium Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Yttrium Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Yttrium Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Yttrium Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Yttrium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Yttrium Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Yttrium Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Yttrium Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Yttrium Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Yttrium Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Yttrium Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Yttrium Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Yttrium Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Yttrium Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Yttrium Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Yttrium Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Yttrium Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Yttrium Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Yttrium Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yttrium Business

6.1 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.1.5 Chengdu Haoxuan Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.2 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd.

6.2.1 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.2.2 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.2.5 China Rare Earth Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.3 Double Park International Corporation

6.3.1 Double Park International Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Double Park International Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Double Park International Corporation Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Double Park International Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Double Park International Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co.

6.4.1 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co. Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co. Products Offered

6.4.5 Ganzhou Hong De New Technology Development Ltd. Co. Recent Development

6.5 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited

6.5.1 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited Corporation Information

6.5.2 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited Products Offered

6.5.5 Goring Rare Earth Corporation Limited Recent Development

6.6 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd

6.6.1 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd Corporation Information

6.6.2 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd Products Offered

6.6.5 Inner Mongolia Nonferrous Mining Co. Ltd Recent Development

6.7 Metall Rare Earth Limited

6.6.1 Metall Rare Earth Limited Corporation Information

6.6.2 Metall Rare Earth Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Metall Rare Earth Limited Products Offered

6.7.5 Metall Rare Earth Limited Recent Development

6.8 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd.

6.8.1 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.8.5 Shenzhen Chuanyan Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.9 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited

6.9.1 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited Products Offered

6.9.5 Sichuan Lanthanum Rare Materials Limited Recent Development

6.10 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd

6.10.1 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd Corporation Information

6.10.2 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd Products Offered

6.10.5 Zhejiang Jinda Rare-earth Element Co. Ltd Recent Development

6.11 Alkane Resources

6.11.1 Alkane Resources Corporation Information

6.11.2 Alkane Resources Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Alkane Resources Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Alkane Resources Products Offered

6.11.5 Alkane Resources Recent Development

6.12 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources

6.12.1 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Corporation Information

6.12.2 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Products Offered

6.12.5 Chinalco Yunnan Copper Resources Recent Development

6.13 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited

6.13.1 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited Corporation Information

6.13.2 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited Products Offered

6.13.5 Crossland Strategic Metals Limited Recent Development

6.14 GBM Resources Ltd

6.14.1 GBM Resources Ltd Corporation Information

6.14.2 GBM Resources Ltd Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 GBM Resources Ltd Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 GBM Resources Ltd Products Offered

6.14.5 GBM Resources Ltd Recent Development

6.15 Northern Minerals Ltd

6.15.1 Northern Minerals Ltd Corporation Information

6.15.2 Northern Minerals Ltd Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Northern Minerals Ltd Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Northern Minerals Ltd Products Offered

6.15.5 Northern Minerals Ltd Recent Development

6.16 Indian Rare Earths Limited

6.16.1 Indian Rare Earths Limited Corporation Information

6.16.2 Indian Rare Earths Limited Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Indian Rare Earths Limited Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Indian Rare Earths Limited Products Offered

6.16.5 Indian Rare Earths Limited Recent Development

6.17 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

6.17.1 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.17.2 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Products Offered

6.17.5 Star Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development

6.18 Nippon Yttrium Co.

6.18.1 Nippon Yttrium Co. Corporation Information

6.18.2 Nippon Yttrium Co. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Nippon Yttrium Co. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Nippon Yttrium Co. Products Offered

6.18.5 Nippon Yttrium Co. Recent Development

6.19 The Nilaco Corporation

6.19.1 The Nilaco Corporation Corporation Information

6.19.2 The Nilaco Corporation Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 The Nilaco Corporation Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 The Nilaco Corporation Products Offered

6.19.5 The Nilaco Corporation Recent Development

6.20 Tasman Metals

6.20.1 Tasman Metals Corporation Information

6.20.2 Tasman Metals Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Tasman Metals Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Tasman Metals Products Offered

6.20.5 Tasman Metals Recent Development

6.21 TCI Chemicals

6.21.1 TCI Chemicals Corporation Information

6.21.2 TCI Chemicals Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 TCI Chemicals Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 TCI Chemicals Products Offered

6.21.5 TCI Chemicals Recent Development

6.22 EMC Metals Corp.

6.22.1 EMC Metals Corp. Corporation Information

6.22.2 EMC Metals Corp. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 EMC Metals Corp. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 EMC Metals Corp. Products Offered

6.22.5 EMC Metals Corp. Recent Development

6.23 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

6.23.1 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Corporation Information

6.23.2 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Products Offered

6.23.5 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Recent Development

6.24 Blue Line Corp.

6.24.1 Blue Line Corp. Corporation Information

6.24.2 Blue Line Corp. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Blue Line Corp. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Blue Line Corp. Products Offered

6.24.5 Blue Line Corp. Recent Development

6.25 Super Conductor Materials Inc.

6.25.1 Super Conductor Materials Inc. Corporation Information

6.25.2 Super Conductor Materials Inc. Yttrium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Super Conductor Materials Inc. Yttrium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Super Conductor Materials Inc. Products Offered

6.25.5 Super Conductor Materials Inc. Recent Development

7 Yttrium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Yttrium Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yttrium

7.4 Yttrium Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Yttrium Distributors List

8.3 Yttrium Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Yttrium Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yttrium by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yttrium by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Yttrium Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yttrium by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yttrium by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Yttrium Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Yttrium by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Yttrium by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Yttrium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Yttrium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Yttrium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Yttrium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Yttrium Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

