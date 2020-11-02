Yogurt Market Analysis, Trend Forecast 2026||Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy

Global Yogurt Market Overview:

The global Yogurt market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Yogurt Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Yogurt market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Yogurt market are: Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley

Global Yogurt Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Regular Yogurt, Fat-free Yogurt

Segment By Product Application:

, Children Yogurt, Adult Yogurt, Old People Yogurt

Global Yogurt Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Yogurt market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Yogurt market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Yogurt Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Yogurt market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Yogurt Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Yogurt market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Yogurt Market Overview

1.1 Yogurt Product Overview

1.2 Yogurt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Yogurt

1.2.2 Fat-free Yogurt

1.3 Global Yogurt Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Yogurt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Yogurt Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Yogurt Industry

1.5.1.1 Yogurt Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Yogurt Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Yogurt Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Yogurt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Yogurt Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Yogurt Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Yogurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Yogurt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yogurt Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yogurt Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Yogurt as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yogurt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Yogurt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Yogurt Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Yogurt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Yogurt Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Yogurt Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Yogurt by Application

4.1 Yogurt Segment by Application

4.1.1 Children Yogurt

4.1.2 Adult Yogurt

4.1.3 Old People Yogurt

4.2 Global Yogurt Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Yogurt Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Yogurt Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Yogurt Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Yogurt by Application

4.5.2 Europe Yogurt by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Yogurt by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Yogurt by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Yogurt by Application 5 North America Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yogurt Business

10.1 Danone

10.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Danone Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered

10.1.5 Danone Recent Development

10.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

10.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered

10.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Development

10.3 Mengniu Dairy

10.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mengniu Dairy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Products Offered

10.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development

10.4 Yili

10.4.1 Yili Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yili Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yili Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yili Yogurt Products Offered

10.4.5 Yili Recent Development

10.5 General Mills

10.5.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Products Offered

10.5.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.6 Lactalis

10.6.1 Lactalis Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lactalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Products Offered

10.6.5 Lactalis Recent Development

10.7 Meiji

10.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information

10.7.2 Meiji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Products Offered

10.7.5 Meiji Recent Development

10.8 Chobani

10.8.1 Chobani Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chobani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Products Offered

10.8.5 Chobani Recent Development

10.9 Bright Dairy & Food

10.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bright Dairy & Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Products Offered

10.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Development

10.10 Nestlé

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nestlé Recent Development

10.11 Fage International

10.11.1 Fage International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fage International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Fage International Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Fage International Yogurt Products Offered

10.11.5 Fage International Recent Development

10.12 Grupo Lala

10.12.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information

10.12.2 Grupo Lala Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Grupo Lala Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Grupo Lala Yogurt Products Offered

10.12.5 Grupo Lala Recent Development

10.13 Schreiber Foods

10.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information

10.13.2 Schreiber Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Products Offered

10.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Development

10.14 Junlebao Dairy

10.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Products Offered

10.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Recent Development

10.15 SanCor

10.15.1 SanCor Corporation Information

10.15.2 SanCor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SanCor Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SanCor Yogurt Products Offered

10.15.5 SanCor Recent Development

10.16 Arla Foods

10.16.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information

10.16.2 Arla Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Arla Foods Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Arla Foods Yogurt Products Offered

10.16.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

10.17 Yeo Valley

10.17.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information

10.17.2 Yeo Valley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Yeo Valley Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Yeo Valley Yogurt Products Offered

10.17.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development 11 Yogurt Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Yogurt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Yogurt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

