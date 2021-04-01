Yogurt Drinks Market Size Competitive Strategies & Forecasts Research Report 2021-2027 | Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Yogurt Drinks Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Yogurt Drinks market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Yogurt Drinks market.
Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley
Regular Yogurt
Fat-free Yogurt
Children Yogurt
Adult Yogurt
Old People Yogurt
| Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others. Factors such as increased per capita spending and urbanization are likely to fuel yogurt consumption. Rise in awareness about its benefits and increase in preference for yogurt among consumers looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle are expected to play a significant role in driving industry growth. The global Yogurt Drinks market size is projected to reach US$ 82580 million by 2027, from US$ 66790 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027. In terms of production side, this report researches the Yogurt Drinks production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Yogurt Drinks by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Yogurt Drinks market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Yogurt Drinks market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Yogurt Drinks markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Yogurt Drinks market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Yogurt Drinks market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Yogurt Drinks market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and target group segments of the global Yogurt Drinks market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each target group segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Yogurt Drinks market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Yogurt Drinks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Yogurt Drinks market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Yogurt Drinks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yogurt Drinks market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Regular Yogurt
1.2.3 Fat-free Yogurt
1.3 Market Segment by Target Group
1.3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Share by Target Group (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Children Yogurt
1.3.3 Adult Yogurt
1.3.4 Old People Yogurt
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Yogurt Drinks Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Yogurt Drinks Industry Trends
2.5.1 Yogurt Drinks Market Trends
2.5.2 Yogurt Drinks Market Drivers
2.5.3 Yogurt Drinks Market Challenges
2.5.4 Yogurt Drinks Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Yogurt Drinks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yogurt Drinks Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Yogurt Drinks by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Yogurt Drinks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Yogurt Drinks as of 2020)
3.4 Global Yogurt Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Yogurt Drinks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yogurt Drinks Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Yogurt Drinks Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Yogurt Drinks Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Yogurt Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group
5.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Historic Market Review by Target Group (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Market Share by Target Group (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Market Share by Target Group (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Yogurt Drinks Price by Target Group (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Target Group (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Yogurt Drinks Sales Forecast by Target Group (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Yogurt Drinks Revenue Forecast by Target Group (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Yogurt Drinks Price Forecast by Target Group (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Target Group (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Target Group (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Yogurt Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Target Group (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Target Group (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Target Group (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales by Target Group (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Target Group (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Danone
11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information
11.1.2 Danone Overview
11.1.3 Danone Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Danone Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.1.5 Danone Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Danone Recent Developments
11.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller
11.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Corporation Information
11.2.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Overview
11.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Developments
11.3 Mengniu Dairy
11.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information
11.3.2 Mengniu Dairy Overview
11.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Mengniu Dairy Recent Developments
11.4 Yili
11.4.1 Yili Corporation Information
11.4.2 Yili Overview
11.4.3 Yili Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Yili Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.4.5 Yili Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Yili Recent Developments
11.5 General Mills
11.5.1 General Mills Corporation Information
11.5.2 General Mills Overview
11.5.3 General Mills Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.5.5 General Mills Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 General Mills Recent Developments
11.6 Lactalis
11.6.1 Lactalis Corporation Information
11.6.2 Lactalis Overview
11.6.3 Lactalis Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.6.5 Lactalis Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Lactalis Recent Developments
11.7 Meiji
11.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information
11.7.2 Meiji Overview
11.7.3 Meiji Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.7.5 Meiji Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Meiji Recent Developments
11.8 Chobani
11.8.1 Chobani Corporation Information
11.8.2 Chobani Overview
11.8.3 Chobani Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.8.5 Chobani Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Chobani Recent Developments
11.9 Bright Dairy & Food
11.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Corporation Information
11.9.2 Bright Dairy & Food Overview
11.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Developments
11.10 Nestlé
11.10.1 Nestlé Corporation Information
11.10.2 Nestlé Overview
11.10.3 Nestlé Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Nestlé Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.10.5 Nestlé Yogurt Drinks SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Nestlé Recent Developments
11.11 Fage International
11.11.1 Fage International Corporation Information
11.11.2 Fage International Overview
11.11.3 Fage International Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Fage International Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.11.5 Fage International Recent Developments
11.12 Grupo Lala
11.12.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information
11.12.2 Grupo Lala Overview
11.12.3 Grupo Lala Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Grupo Lala Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.12.5 Grupo Lala Recent Developments
11.13 Schreiber Foods
11.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information
11.13.2 Schreiber Foods Overview
11.13.3 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Schreiber Foods Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Developments
11.14 Junlebao Dairy
11.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information
11.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Overview
11.14.3 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Recent Developments
11.15 SanCor
11.15.1 SanCor Corporation Information
11.15.2 SanCor Overview
11.15.3 SanCor Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 SanCor Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.15.5 SanCor Recent Developments
11.16 Arla Foods
11.16.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information
11.16.2 Arla Foods Overview
11.16.3 Arla Foods Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Arla Foods Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.16.5 Arla Foods Recent Developments
11.17 Yeo Valley
11.17.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yeo Valley Overview
11.17.3 Yeo Valley Yogurt Drinks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Yeo Valley Yogurt Drinks Products and Services
11.17.5 Yeo Valley Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Yogurt Drinks Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Yogurt Drinks Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Yogurt Drinks Production Mode & Process
12.4 Yogurt Drinks Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Yogurt Drinks Sales Channels
12.4.2 Yogurt Drinks Distributors
12.5 Yogurt Drinks Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
