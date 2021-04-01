Yogurt Drinks Market Size Competitive Strategies & Forecasts Research Report 2021-2027 | Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Market Segment by Application:

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others. Factors such as increased per capita spending and urbanization are likely to fuel yogurt consumption. Rise in awareness about its benefits and increase in preference for yogurt among consumers looking to lead an active and healthy lifestyle are expected to play a significant role in driving industry growth. The global Yogurt Drinks market size is projected to reach US$ 82580 million by 2027, from US$ 66790 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027. In terms of production side, this report researches the Yogurt Drinks production capacity, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share by manufacturers, regions (or countries) and by Type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Yogurt Drinks by regions (countries) and by Application. The global Yogurt Drinks market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Yogurt Drinks market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Yogurt Drinks markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E For the period 2016-2027, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Yogurt Drinks market. For the period 2016-2021, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume. Manufacturers The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Yogurt Drinks market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Yogurt Drinks market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2016-2021. By Type and Application Segments The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and target group segments of the global Yogurt Drinks market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each type segment for the period 2016-2027. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Yogurt Drinks market by each target group segment for the same period. This report includes the following manufacturers:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestlé

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley Market Segment by Type

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt Market Segment by Target Group

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt