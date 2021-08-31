Yoga Wear Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Manduka, Adidas, Nike

“

The report titled Global Yoga Wear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yoga Wear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yoga Wear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yoga Wear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yoga Wear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yoga Wear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yoga Wear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yoga Wear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yoga Wear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yoga Wear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yoga Wear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yoga Wear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Manduka, Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Under Armour, VF Corporation (VFC), Amer Sports, ASICS America Corporation, Columbia Sportswear, Eddie Bauer, Everlast Worldwide, Hanesbrands, HuggerMugger, La Vie Boheme Yoga, YogaDirect

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cotton

Synthetics

Cotton-Synthetic Blends



Market Segmentation by Application:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport



The Yoga Wear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Yoga Wear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Yoga Wear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yoga Wear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yoga Wear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yoga Wear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yoga Wear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yoga Wear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yoga Wear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cotton

1.2.3 Synthetics

1.2.4 Cotton-Synthetic Blends

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Yoga Wear Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Yoga Wear Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Yoga Wear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Yoga Wear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Yoga Wear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Yoga Wear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Yoga Wear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Yoga Wear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Yoga Wear Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Yoga Wear Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Yoga Wear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Yoga Wear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Yoga Wear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Yoga Wear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yoga Wear Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Yoga Wear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Yoga Wear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Yoga Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Yoga Wear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Yoga Wear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yoga Wear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Yoga Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Yoga Wear Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Yoga Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Yoga Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Yoga Wear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Yoga Wear Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Yoga Wear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Yoga Wear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Yoga Wear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Yoga Wear Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Yoga Wear Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Yoga Wear Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Yoga Wear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Yoga Wear Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Yoga Wear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Yoga Wear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Yoga Wear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Yoga Wear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Yoga Wear Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Yoga Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Yoga Wear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Yoga Wear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Yoga Wear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Yoga Wear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Yoga Wear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Yoga Wear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Yoga Wear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Yoga Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Yoga Wear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Yoga Wear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Yoga Wear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Yoga Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Yoga Wear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Yoga Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Wear Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yoga Wear Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yoga Wear Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Yoga Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Yoga Wear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Yoga Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Yoga Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Yoga Wear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Yoga Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Wear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Manduka

12.1.1 Manduka Corporation Information

12.1.2 Manduka Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Manduka Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Manduka Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.1.5 Manduka Recent Development

12.2 Adidas

12.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Adidas Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Adidas Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.3 Nike

12.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nike Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nike Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.3.5 Nike Recent Development

12.4 PUMA

12.4.1 PUMA Corporation Information

12.4.2 PUMA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PUMA Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PUMA Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.4.5 PUMA Recent Development

12.5 Under Armour

12.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.5.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Under Armour Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Under Armour Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.6 VF Corporation (VFC)

12.6.1 VF Corporation (VFC) Corporation Information

12.6.2 VF Corporation (VFC) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 VF Corporation (VFC) Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 VF Corporation (VFC) Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.6.5 VF Corporation (VFC) Recent Development

12.7 Amer Sports

12.7.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

12.7.2 Amer Sports Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Amer Sports Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Amer Sports Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.7.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

12.8 ASICS America Corporation

12.8.1 ASICS America Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 ASICS America Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ASICS America Corporation Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ASICS America Corporation Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.8.5 ASICS America Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Columbia Sportswear

12.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

12.9.2 Columbia Sportswear Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

12.10 Eddie Bauer

12.10.1 Eddie Bauer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eddie Bauer Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Eddie Bauer Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Eddie Bauer Yoga Wear Products Offered

12.10.5 Eddie Bauer Recent Development

12.12 Hanesbrands

12.12.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hanesbrands Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hanesbrands Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hanesbrands Products Offered

12.12.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

12.13 HuggerMugger

12.13.1 HuggerMugger Corporation Information

12.13.2 HuggerMugger Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 HuggerMugger Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 HuggerMugger Products Offered

12.13.5 HuggerMugger Recent Development

12.14 La Vie Boheme Yoga

12.14.1 La Vie Boheme Yoga Corporation Information

12.14.2 La Vie Boheme Yoga Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 La Vie Boheme Yoga Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 La Vie Boheme Yoga Products Offered

12.14.5 La Vie Boheme Yoga Recent Development

12.15 YogaDirect

12.15.1 YogaDirect Corporation Information

12.15.2 YogaDirect Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 YogaDirect Yoga Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 YogaDirect Products Offered

12.15.5 YogaDirect Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Yoga Wear Industry Trends

13.2 Yoga Wear Market Drivers

13.3 Yoga Wear Market Challenges

13.4 Yoga Wear Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Yoga Wear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”