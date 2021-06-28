Yoga Equipment Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Barefoot Yoga Co., JadeYoga, Lululemon Athletica

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Yoga Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

>>>Download sample report copy of Global Yoga Equipment Market 2019 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3216779/global-yoga-equipment-market

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Barefoot Yoga Co., JadeYoga, Lululemon Athletica, Manduka, Sequential Brands Group,, Copeactive, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa, Yogabum, Aerolite, Aurorae, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Li-ning, Keep, MERACH, ANBU, PROIRON, Easyoga, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products, YUNMAI

By Types:

Yoga Tension Band

Yoga Circle

Yoga Column

Yoga Mat

Yoga Ball

Other



By Applications:

Household

Yoga Club

GYM

Office

School

Others







For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Yoga Equipment Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3216779/global-yoga-equipment-market

Table of Contents:

1 Yoga Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Yoga Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Yoga Tension Band

1.2.2 Yoga Circle

1.2.3 Yoga Column

1.2.4 Yoga Mat

1.2.5 Yoga Ball

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Yoga Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Yoga Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Yoga Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Yoga Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Yoga Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Yoga Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Yoga Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Yoga Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Yoga Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Yoga Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yoga Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yoga Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Yoga Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yoga Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Yoga Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Yoga Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Yoga Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Yoga Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Yoga Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Yoga Equipment by Application

4.1 Yoga Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Yoga Club

4.1.3 GYM

4.1.4 Office

4.1.5 School

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Yoga Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Yoga Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Yoga Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Yoga Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Yoga Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Yoga Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Yoga Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yoga Equipment Business

10.1 Barefoot Yoga Co.

10.1.1 Barefoot Yoga Co. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Barefoot Yoga Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Barefoot Yoga Co. Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Barefoot Yoga Co. Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Barefoot Yoga Co. Recent Development

10.2 JadeYoga

10.2.1 JadeYoga Corporation Information

10.2.2 JadeYoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 JadeYoga Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Barefoot Yoga Co. Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 JadeYoga Recent Development

10.3 Lululemon Athletica

10.3.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lululemon Athletica Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lululemon Athletica Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lululemon Athletica Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development

10.4 Manduka

10.4.1 Manduka Corporation Information

10.4.2 Manduka Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Manduka Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Manduka Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Manduka Recent Development

10.5 Sequential Brands Group,

10.5.1 Sequential Brands Group, Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sequential Brands Group, Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sequential Brands Group, Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sequential Brands Group, Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Sequential Brands Group, Recent Development

10.6 Copeactive

10.6.1 Copeactive Corporation Information

10.6.2 Copeactive Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Copeactive Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Copeactive Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Copeactive Recent Development

10.7 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

10.7.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Development

10.8 PrAna Revolutionary

10.8.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information

10.8.2 PrAna Revolutionary Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Development

10.9 Gaiam

10.9.1 Gaiam Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gaiam Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gaiam Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gaiam Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Gaiam Recent Development

10.10 HATHAYOGA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Yoga Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HATHAYOGA Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Development

10.11 Kharma Khare

10.11.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kharma Khare Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kharma Khare Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kharma Khare Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Kharma Khare Recent Development

10.12 Hosa

10.12.1 Hosa Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hosa Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hosa Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Hosa Recent Development

10.13 Yogabum

10.13.1 Yogabum Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yogabum Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yogabum Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Yogabum Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Yogabum Recent Development

10.14 Aerolite

10.14.1 Aerolite Corporation Information

10.14.2 Aerolite Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Aerolite Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Aerolite Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Aerolite Recent Development

10.15 Aurorae

10.15.1 Aurorae Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aurorae Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aurorae Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aurorae Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Aurorae Recent Development

10.16 Khataland

10.16.1 Khataland Corporation Information

10.16.2 Khataland Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Khataland Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Khataland Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Khataland Recent Development

10.17 Microcell Composite

10.17.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information

10.17.2 Microcell Composite Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Microcell Composite Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Microcell Composite Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Microcell Composite Recent Development

10.18 Li-ning

10.18.1 Li-ning Corporation Information

10.18.2 Li-ning Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Li-ning Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Li-ning Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Li-ning Recent Development

10.19 Keep

10.19.1 Keep Corporation Information

10.19.2 Keep Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Keep Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Keep Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Keep Recent Development

10.20 MERACH

10.20.1 MERACH Corporation Information

10.20.2 MERACH Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 MERACH Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 MERACH Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 MERACH Recent Development

10.21 ANBU

10.21.1 ANBU Corporation Information

10.21.2 ANBU Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 ANBU Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 ANBU Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.21.5 ANBU Recent Development

10.22 PROIRON

10.22.1 PROIRON Corporation Information

10.22.2 PROIRON Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 PROIRON Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 PROIRON Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.22.5 PROIRON Recent Development

10.23 Easyoga

10.23.1 Easyoga Corporation Information

10.23.2 Easyoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Easyoga Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Easyoga Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.23.5 Easyoga Recent Development

10.24 Liforme

10.24.1 Liforme Corporation Information

10.24.2 Liforme Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Liforme Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Liforme Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.24.5 Liforme Recent Development

10.25 Starlight Yoga

10.25.1 Starlight Yoga Corporation Information

10.25.2 Starlight Yoga Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Starlight Yoga Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Starlight Yoga Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.25.5 Starlight Yoga Recent Development

10.26 Bean Products

10.26.1 Bean Products Corporation Information

10.26.2 Bean Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Bean Products Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Bean Products Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.26.5 Bean Products Recent Development

10.27 YUNMAI

10.27.1 YUNMAI Corporation Information

10.27.2 YUNMAI Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 YUNMAI Yoga Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 YUNMAI Yoga Equipment Products Offered

10.27.5 YUNMAI Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Yoga Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Yoga Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Yoga Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Yoga Equipment Distributors

12.3 Yoga Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3216779/global-yoga-equipment-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”