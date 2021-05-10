Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 | Manduka, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

“

The report titled Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yoga and Pilates Mats report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yoga and Pilates Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Manduka, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, Gaiam, Balanced Body, Aeromat, Merrithew Corporation, Stott and PrAna Revolutionary

Market Segmentation by Product: Yoga Mats

Pilates Mats



Market Segmentation by Application: Fitness & Sports Stores

Online Retailers

Department stores

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Others



The Yoga and Pilates Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yoga and Pilates Mats market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yoga and Pilates Mats industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yoga and Pilates Mats market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Yoga Mats

1.2.3 Pilates Mats

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Fitness & Sports Stores

1.3.3 Online Retailers

1.3.4 Department stores

1.3.5 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Yoga and Pilates Mats Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Yoga and Pilates Mats Industry Trends

2.5.1 Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Trends

2.5.2 Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Drivers

2.5.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Challenges

2.5.4 Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Yoga and Pilates Mats Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Yoga and Pilates Mats by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Yoga and Pilates Mats Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Yoga and Pilates Mats as of 2020)

3.4 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Yoga and Pilates Mats Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yoga and Pilates Mats Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Yoga and Pilates Mats Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Yoga and Pilates Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Manduka

11.1.1 Manduka Corporation Information

11.1.2 Manduka Overview

11.1.3 Manduka Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Manduka Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.1.5 Manduka Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Manduka Recent Developments

11.2 Jade Yoga

11.2.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jade Yoga Overview

11.2.3 Jade Yoga Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Jade Yoga Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.2.5 Jade Yoga Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Jade Yoga Recent Developments

11.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

11.3.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Overview

11.3.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.3.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Developments

11.4 Gaiam

11.4.1 Gaiam Corporation Information

11.4.2 Gaiam Overview

11.4.3 Gaiam Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Gaiam Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.4.5 Gaiam Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Gaiam Recent Developments

11.5 Balanced Body

11.5.1 Balanced Body Corporation Information

11.5.2 Balanced Body Overview

11.5.3 Balanced Body Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Balanced Body Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.5.5 Balanced Body Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Balanced Body Recent Developments

11.6 Aeromat

11.6.1 Aeromat Corporation Information

11.6.2 Aeromat Overview

11.6.3 Aeromat Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Aeromat Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.6.5 Aeromat Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Aeromat Recent Developments

11.7 Merrithew Corporation

11.7.1 Merrithew Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Merrithew Corporation Overview

11.7.3 Merrithew Corporation Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Merrithew Corporation Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.7.5 Merrithew Corporation Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Merrithew Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary

11.8.1 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information

11.8.2 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Overview

11.8.3 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Yoga and Pilates Mats Products and Services

11.8.5 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Yoga and Pilates Mats SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Stott and PrAna Revolutionary Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Yoga and Pilates Mats Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Yoga and Pilates Mats Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Yoga and Pilates Mats Production Mode & Process

12.4 Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Yoga and Pilates Mats Sales Channels

12.4.2 Yoga and Pilates Mats Distributors

12.5 Yoga and Pilates Mats Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

