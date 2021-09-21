Yeast Beta-Glucan Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Cargill Inc (US), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

“

The report titled Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yeast Beta-Glucan report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3557143/global-and-china-yeast-beta-glucan-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yeast Beta-Glucan report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cargill Inc (US), Tate & Lyle Plc (UK), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Frutarom (Israel), Garuda International Inc (US), Ohly GmbH (Germany), Milliporesigma (US), Super Beta Glucan (US), Lesaffre Human Care (France), Kemin Industries (US), Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China), Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway), AIT Ingredients (France), Biorigin Zilor (Brazil), Ceapro Inc (Canada), Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand), Alltech Life Sciences (US)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Soluble

Insoluble



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed



The Yeast Beta-Glucan Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yeast Beta-Glucan market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yeast Beta-Glucan industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yeast Beta-Glucan market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3557143/global-and-china-yeast-beta-glucan-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Soluble

1.2.3 Insoluble

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Yeast Beta-Glucan Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Yeast Beta-Glucan Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Yeast Beta-Glucan Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Yeast Beta-Glucan Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Yeast Beta-Glucan Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yeast Beta-Glucan Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Yeast Beta-Glucan Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Yeast Beta-Glucan Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Yeast Beta-Glucan Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Yeast Beta-Glucan Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Yeast Beta-Glucan Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Yeast Beta-Glucan Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Yeast Beta-Glucan Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill Inc (US)

12.1.1 Cargill Inc (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargill Inc (US) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cargill Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cargill Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.1.5 Cargill Inc (US) Recent Development

12.2 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK)

12.2.1 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.2.5 Tate & Lyle Plc (UK) Recent Development

12.3 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

12.3.1 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.3.5 Kerry Group Plc (Ireland) Recent Development

12.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

12.4.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.4.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.5 Frutarom (Israel)

12.5.1 Frutarom (Israel) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Frutarom (Israel) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Frutarom (Israel) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Frutarom (Israel) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.5.5 Frutarom (Israel) Recent Development

12.6 Garuda International Inc (US)

12.6.1 Garuda International Inc (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garuda International Inc (US) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Garuda International Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Garuda International Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.6.5 Garuda International Inc (US) Recent Development

12.7 Ohly GmbH (Germany)

12.7.1 Ohly GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ohly GmbH (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ohly GmbH (Germany) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ohly GmbH (Germany) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.7.5 Ohly GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Milliporesigma (US)

12.8.1 Milliporesigma (US) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Milliporesigma (US) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Milliporesigma (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Milliporesigma (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.8.5 Milliporesigma (US) Recent Development

12.9 Super Beta Glucan (US)

12.9.1 Super Beta Glucan (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Super Beta Glucan (US) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Super Beta Glucan (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Super Beta Glucan (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.9.5 Super Beta Glucan (US) Recent Development

12.10 Lesaffre Human Care (France)

12.10.1 Lesaffre Human Care (France) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lesaffre Human Care (France) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Lesaffre Human Care (France) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lesaffre Human Care (France) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.10.5 Lesaffre Human Care (France) Recent Development

12.11 Cargill Inc (US)

12.11.1 Cargill Inc (US) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cargill Inc (US) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Cargill Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cargill Inc (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Products Offered

12.11.5 Cargill Inc (US) Recent Development

12.12 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China)

12.12.1 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China) Products Offered

12.12.5 Angel Yeast Co Ltd (China) Recent Development

12.13 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway)

12.13.1 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway) Products Offered

12.13.5 Biotec BetaGlucans AS (Norway) Recent Development

12.14 AIT Ingredients (France)

12.14.1 AIT Ingredients (France) Corporation Information

12.14.2 AIT Ingredients (France) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 AIT Ingredients (France) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 AIT Ingredients (France) Products Offered

12.14.5 AIT Ingredients (France) Recent Development

12.15 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil)

12.15.1 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil) Products Offered

12.15.5 Biorigin Zilor (Brazil) Recent Development

12.16 Ceapro Inc (Canada)

12.16.1 Ceapro Inc (Canada) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ceapro Inc (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Ceapro Inc (Canada) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ceapro Inc (Canada) Products Offered

12.16.5 Ceapro Inc (Canada) Recent Development

12.17 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand)

12.17.1 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand) Products Offered

12.17.5 Specialty Biotech Co Ltd (Thailand) Recent Development

12.18 Alltech Life Sciences (US)

12.18.1 Alltech Life Sciences (US) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Alltech Life Sciences (US) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Alltech Life Sciences (US) Yeast Beta-Glucan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Alltech Life Sciences (US) Products Offered

12.18.5 Alltech Life Sciences (US) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan Industry Trends

13.2 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Drivers

13.3 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Challenges

13.4 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Yeast Beta-Glucan Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3557143/global-and-china-yeast-beta-glucan-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”