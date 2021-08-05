Xylooligosaccharide (XOS), also known as xylo-olig, is a functional polymer sugar that is composed of two to seven xylose molecules connected via β-1,4 glucosidic bond. Its sweetness is 50% of that of the cane sugar. XOS can selectively promote the proliferative activity of bifidobacterium in intestinal tracts and therefore it is a super bifidobacterium. The major players in global Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market include HBTX, YIBIN YATAI, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 35% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific is the main market, and occupies about 85% of the global market. XOS- 35P is the main type, with a share about 35%. Feed is the main application, which holds a share about 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) in United States, including the following market information: United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) companies in 2020 (%) The global Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 29 million in 2020 to US$ 32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), XOS-95P, XOS-70P, XOS-70L, XOS-35P, XOS-20P United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Medicine and Health Products, Food and Drinks, Feed, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Xylo-oligosaccharide (XOS) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, HBTX, YIBIN YATAI, Heagreen, Longlive, YuanLong, SCIPHAR, Kangwei

