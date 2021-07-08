Wrist Supports Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | LP Support, FUTURO, BSN Medical, OPPO Medical

“

The report titled Global Wrist Supports Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wrist Supports market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wrist Supports market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wrist Supports market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wrist Supports market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wrist Supports report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wrist Supports report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wrist Supports market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wrist Supports market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wrist Supports market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wrist Supports market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wrist Supports market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LP Support, FUTURO, BSN Medical, OPPO Medical, Neo G Wrist Support, Actesso Medical Supports, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Kao Chen Enterprise, ERGODYNE, medi, Push Sports, BORT GmbH, Benik Corporation, Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd, Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd., Anta, Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Puma, Under Armour, ASICS, PEAK, LI-NING, XTEP, FILA, LOTTO, 361°, UMBRO, KAPPA

Market Segmentation by Product: Wrist Supports With Thumb

Wrist Supports Without Thumb



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical

Consumer Goods

Sports Industry



The Wrist Supports Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wrist Supports market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wrist Supports market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wrist Supports market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wrist Supports industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wrist Supports market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wrist Supports market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wrist Supports market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wrist Supports Market Overview

1.1 Wrist Supports Product Overview

1.2 Wrist Supports Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wrist Supports With Thumb

1.2.2 Wrist Supports Without Thumb

1.3 Global Wrist Supports Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wrist Supports Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wrist Supports Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wrist Supports Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wrist Supports Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wrist Supports Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wrist Supports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wrist Supports Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wrist Supports Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wrist Supports as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wrist Supports Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wrist Supports Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wrist Supports Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wrist Supports Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wrist Supports by Application

4.1 Wrist Supports Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Consumer Goods

4.1.3 Sports Industry

4.2 Global Wrist Supports Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wrist Supports Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wrist Supports by Country

5.1 North America Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wrist Supports by Country

6.1 Europe Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wrist Supports by Country

8.1 Latin America Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wrist Supports Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wrist Supports Business

10.1 LP Support

10.1.1 LP Support Corporation Information

10.1.2 LP Support Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 LP Support Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 LP Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.1.5 LP Support Recent Development

10.2 FUTURO

10.2.1 FUTURO Corporation Information

10.2.2 FUTURO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FUTURO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 LP Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.2.5 FUTURO Recent Development

10.3 BSN Medical

10.3.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

10.3.2 BSN Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BSN Medical Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BSN Medical Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.3.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

10.4 OPPO Medical

10.4.1 OPPO Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 OPPO Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 OPPO Medical Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 OPPO Medical Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.4.5 OPPO Medical Recent Development

10.5 Neo G Wrist Support

10.5.1 Neo G Wrist Support Corporation Information

10.5.2 Neo G Wrist Support Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Neo G Wrist Support Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Neo G Wrist Support Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.5.5 Neo G Wrist Support Recent Development

10.6 Actesso Medical Supports

10.6.1 Actesso Medical Supports Corporation Information

10.6.2 Actesso Medical Supports Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Actesso Medical Supports Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Actesso Medical Supports Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.6.5 Actesso Medical Supports Recent Development

10.7 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

10.7.1 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.7.5 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Kao Chen Enterprise

10.8.1 Kao Chen Enterprise Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kao Chen Enterprise Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kao Chen Enterprise Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kao Chen Enterprise Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.8.5 Kao Chen Enterprise Recent Development

10.9 ERGODYNE

10.9.1 ERGODYNE Corporation Information

10.9.2 ERGODYNE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ERGODYNE Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ERGODYNE Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.9.5 ERGODYNE Recent Development

10.10 medi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wrist Supports Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 medi Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 medi Recent Development

10.11 Push Sports

10.11.1 Push Sports Corporation Information

10.11.2 Push Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Push Sports Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Push Sports Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.11.5 Push Sports Recent Development

10.12 BORT GmbH

10.12.1 BORT GmbH Corporation Information

10.12.2 BORT GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BORT GmbH Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BORT GmbH Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.12.5 BORT GmbH Recent Development

10.13 Benik Corporation

10.13.1 Benik Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Benik Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Benik Corporation Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Benik Corporation Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.13.5 Benik Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.14.5 Jiangsu Reak Healthy Articles Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd.

10.15.1 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.15.5 Shanghai Bracefactory Medical Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 Anta

10.16.1 Anta Corporation Information

10.16.2 Anta Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Anta Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Anta Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.16.5 Anta Recent Development

10.17 Adidas

10.17.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.17.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Adidas Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Adidas Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.17.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.18 Reebok

10.18.1 Reebok Corporation Information

10.18.2 Reebok Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Reebok Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Reebok Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.18.5 Reebok Recent Development

10.19 Nike

10.19.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Nike Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Nike Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.19.5 Nike Recent Development

10.20 Puma

10.20.1 Puma Corporation Information

10.20.2 Puma Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Puma Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Puma Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.20.5 Puma Recent Development

10.21 Under Armour

10.21.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.21.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Under Armour Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Under Armour Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.21.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.22 ASICS

10.22.1 ASICS Corporation Information

10.22.2 ASICS Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ASICS Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ASICS Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.22.5 ASICS Recent Development

10.23 PEAK

10.23.1 PEAK Corporation Information

10.23.2 PEAK Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 PEAK Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 PEAK Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.23.5 PEAK Recent Development

10.24 LI-NING

10.24.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

10.24.2 LI-NING Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 LI-NING Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 LI-NING Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.24.5 LI-NING Recent Development

10.25 XTEP

10.25.1 XTEP Corporation Information

10.25.2 XTEP Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 XTEP Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 XTEP Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.25.5 XTEP Recent Development

10.26 FILA

10.26.1 FILA Corporation Information

10.26.2 FILA Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 FILA Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 FILA Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.26.5 FILA Recent Development

10.27 LOTTO

10.27.1 LOTTO Corporation Information

10.27.2 LOTTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 LOTTO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 LOTTO Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.27.5 LOTTO Recent Development

10.28 361°

10.28.1 361° Corporation Information

10.28.2 361° Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 361° Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 361° Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.28.5 361° Recent Development

10.29 UMBRO

10.29.1 UMBRO Corporation Information

10.29.2 UMBRO Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 UMBRO Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 UMBRO Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.29.5 UMBRO Recent Development

10.30 KAPPA

10.30.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

10.30.2 KAPPA Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 KAPPA Wrist Supports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 KAPPA Wrist Supports Products Offered

10.30.5 KAPPA Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wrist Supports Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wrist Supports Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wrist Supports Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wrist Supports Distributors

12.3 Wrist Supports Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”