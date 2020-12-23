Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Infor Global Solutions, Kronos, McKesson, SAP, ADP, Atoss, Cornerstone On-demand, GE Healthcare, IBM, Oracle, Ultimate Software, Workday, Workforce Software Market Segment by Product Type: On-Premise

SaaS Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare

1.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 SaaS 3 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Others 4 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market

4.4 Global Top Players Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Infor Global Solutions

5.1.1 Infor Global Solutions Profile

5.1.2 Infor Global Solutions Main Business

5.1.3 Infor Global Solutions Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Infor Global Solutions Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Developments

5.2 Kronos

5.2.1 Kronos Profile

5.2.2 Kronos Main Business

5.2.3 Kronos Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Kronos Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Kronos Recent Developments

5.3 McKesson

5.5.1 McKesson Profile

5.3.2 McKesson Main Business

5.3.3 McKesson Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 McKesson Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business

5.4.3 SAP Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 ADP

5.5.1 ADP Profile

5.5.2 ADP Main Business

5.5.3 ADP Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ADP Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ADP Recent Developments

5.6 Atoss

5.6.1 Atoss Profile

5.6.2 Atoss Main Business

5.6.3 Atoss Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Atoss Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Atoss Recent Developments

5.7 Cornerstone On-demand

5.7.1 Cornerstone On-demand Profile

5.7.2 Cornerstone On-demand Main Business

5.7.3 Cornerstone On-demand Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cornerstone On-demand Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cornerstone On-demand Recent Developments

5.8 GE Healthcare

5.8.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.8.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.8.3 GE Healthcare Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GE Healthcare Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.9 IBM

5.9.1 IBM Profile

5.9.2 IBM Main Business

5.9.3 IBM Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IBM Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle

5.10.1 Oracle Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.11 Ultimate Software

5.11.1 Ultimate Software Profile

5.11.2 Ultimate Software Main Business

5.11.3 Ultimate Software Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ultimate Software Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Ultimate Software Recent Developments

5.12 Workday

5.12.1 Workday Profile

5.12.2 Workday Main Business

5.12.3 Workday Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Workday Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.13 Workforce Software

5.13.1 Workforce Software Profile

5.13.2 Workforce Software Main Business

5.13.3 Workforce Software Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Workforce Software Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Workforce Software Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

