Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting. It helps managers accurately and easily forecast staffing requirements across all customer-facing inbound, outbound, blended and back office resources. It also allows agents to manage their scheduling with tools for needs such as schedule trades and sequential shift bids. Global Workforce Management Software key players include Kronos, Infor, Verint, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 45%. North America is the largest production area, with a share about 55%, followed by Europe, and Asia, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, On-premises is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is <100 employees, followed by 100-499 employees, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Workforce Management Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Workforce Management Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Workforce Management Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Workforce Management Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 2645.5 million in 2020 to US$ 4504.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3441548/united-states-workforce-management-software-market

The United States Workforce Management Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Workforce Management Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Workforce Management Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), On-Premises, Saas Cloud-Based United States Workforce Management Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Workforce Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Less Than 100 Employees, 100-499 Employees, 500-999 Employees, 1,000-4,999 Employees, More Than 5000 Employees

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Workforce Management Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Workforce Management Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys, Monet Software, InVision AG, Teleopti

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3441548/united-states-workforce-management-software-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Workforce Management Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Workforce Management Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Workforce Management Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Workforce Management Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Workforce Management Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Workforce Management Software market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/9f427654d43799805e2476de9b5d4c9f,0,1,united-states-workforce-management-software-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.