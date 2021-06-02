Workforce Management Market Research Report , Major Players Include-, Kronos, Infor, Oracle, McKesson, Allocate Software

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Workforce Management Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Workforce Management data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Workforce Management Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Workforce Management Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Workforce Management market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Workforce Management market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Kronos, Infor, Oracle, McKesson, Allocate Software, SAP, Cornerstone Ondemand, Workday, Timeware, Nice Systems, Verint Systems, Workforce Software, ActiveOps Market Segment by Product Type: Software

Hardware

Service Market Segment by Application:

Workforce Scheduling

Time & Attendance Management

Embedded Analytics

Absence Management

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Workforce Management market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Workforce Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Workforce Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Workforce Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Workforce Management market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Workforce Management

1.1 Workforce Management Market Overview

1.1.1 Workforce Management Product Scope

1.1.2 Workforce Management Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Workforce Management Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Workforce Management Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Workforce Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Workforce Management Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Workforce Management Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software

2.5 Hardware

2.6 Service 3 Workforce Management Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Workforce Management Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Workforce Scheduling

3.5 Time & Attendance Management

3.6 Embedded Analytics

3.7 Absence Management

3.8 Others 4 Workforce Management Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Workforce Management as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Workforce Management Market

4.4 Global Top Players Workforce Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Workforce Management Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Workforce Management Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Kronos

5.1.1 Kronos Profile

5.1.2 Kronos Main Business

5.1.3 Kronos Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Kronos Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Kronos Recent Developments

5.2 Infor

5.2.1 Infor Profile

5.2.2 Infor Main Business

5.2.3 Infor Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Infor Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Infor Recent Developments

5.3 Oracle

5.3.1 Oracle Profile

5.3.2 Oracle Main Business

5.3.3 Oracle Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oracle Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 McKesson Recent Developments

5.4 McKesson

5.4.1 McKesson Profile

5.4.2 McKesson Main Business

5.4.3 McKesson Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 McKesson Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 McKesson Recent Developments

5.5 Allocate Software

5.5.1 Allocate Software Profile

5.5.2 Allocate Software Main Business

5.5.3 Allocate Software Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Allocate Software Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Allocate Software Recent Developments

5.6 SAP

5.6.1 SAP Profile

5.6.2 SAP Main Business

5.6.3 SAP Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAP Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.7 Cornerstone Ondemand

5.7.1 Cornerstone Ondemand Profile

5.7.2 Cornerstone Ondemand Main Business

5.7.3 Cornerstone Ondemand Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cornerstone Ondemand Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Cornerstone Ondemand Recent Developments

5.8 Workday

5.8.1 Workday Profile

5.8.2 Workday Main Business

5.8.3 Workday Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Workday Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.9 Timeware

5.9.1 Timeware Profile

5.9.2 Timeware Main Business

5.9.3 Timeware Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Timeware Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Timeware Recent Developments

5.10 Nice Systems

5.10.1 Nice Systems Profile

5.10.2 Nice Systems Main Business

5.10.3 Nice Systems Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nice Systems Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Nice Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Verint Systems

5.11.1 Verint Systems Profile

5.11.2 Verint Systems Main Business

5.11.3 Verint Systems Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Verint Systems Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Verint Systems Recent Developments

5.12 Workforce Software

5.12.1 Workforce Software Profile

5.12.2 Workforce Software Main Business

5.12.3 Workforce Software Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Workforce Software Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Workforce Software Recent Developments

5.13 ActiveOps

5.13.1 ActiveOps Profile

5.13.2 ActiveOps Main Business

5.13.3 ActiveOps Workforce Management Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ActiveOps Workforce Management Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 ActiveOps Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Workforce Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Workforce Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Workforce Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Workforce Management Market Dynamics

11.1 Workforce Management Industry Trends

11.2 Workforce Management Market Drivers

11.3 Workforce Management Market Challenges

11.4 Workforce Management Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

