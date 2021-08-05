Workforce analytics is a combination of software and methodology that applies statistical models to worker-related data, allowing enterprise leaders to optimize human resource management (HRM). Workforce analytics can help enterprise leaders to develop and improve recruiting methods, make general and specific hiring decisions, and keep the best workers with the company. In addition, workforce analytics can help management personnel to: (1) Predict the probability of an individual employee’s success. (2) Identify the need for new departments and positions. (3) Determine which departments or positions can be reassigned or eliminated. (4) Identify and quantify physical risks to employees in specific positions. (5) Identify and quantify factors that influence employee job satisfaction. (6) Analyze and predict current and future technological needs. (7) Assign and delegate responsibility for tasks and goals. (8) Optimize the enterprise’s organizational structure. (9) Help the enterprise to identify, encourage, and cultivate its future leaders. The industry is fragmented, the key brand include Kronos, SAP, Oracle, IBM, ADP, SAS Institute Inc, WorkForce Software, Ultimate Software, Genpact, Workday, Visier and so on. Kronos are the leader of this industry with about 13% market shares. This report contains market size and forecasts of Workforce Analytics in United States, including the following market information: United States Workforce Analytics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Workforce Analytics companies in 2020 (%) The global Workforce Analytics market size is expected to growth from US$ 1172.2 million in 2020 to US$ 2884.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Workforce Analytics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Workforce Analytics Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Workforce Analytics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Workforce Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), On-premise Deployment, SaaS Deployment United States Workforce Analytics Market, By Number of Employees, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Workforce Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Number of Employees, 2020 (%), Under 100, 100-499, 500-999, 1,000-4,999, Above 5000

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Workforce Analytics revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Workforce Analytics revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kronos, SAP, Oracle, IBM, ADP, SAS Institute Inc, WorkForce Software, Ultimate Software, Genpact, Workday, Visier

