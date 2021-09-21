Woodworking Fasteners Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Wurth Group, SFS Group, SPAX

“

The report titled Global Woodworking Fasteners Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Woodworking Fasteners market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Woodworking Fasteners market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Woodworking Fasteners market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Woodworking Fasteners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Woodworking Fasteners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Woodworking Fasteners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Woodworking Fasteners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Woodworking Fasteners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Woodworking Fasteners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Woodworking Fasteners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Woodworking Fasteners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Wurth Group, SFS Group, SPAX, Grip-Rite, Fischer, Simpson Strong-Tie, HECO-Schrauben, BTI, Rothoblaas, TR Fastenings, Forch, Dresselhaus, Friulsider SPA, Eurotec, Sihga, GRK Fasteners, SENCO, Kreg, FastCap, Swordfish Tools

Market Segmentation by Product:

Threaded Fasteners

Non-threaded Fasteners



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Furniture & Crafts



The Woodworking Fasteners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Woodworking Fasteners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Woodworking Fasteners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Woodworking Fasteners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Woodworking Fasteners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Woodworking Fasteners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Woodworking Fasteners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Woodworking Fasteners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Woodworking Fasteners Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Threaded Fasteners

1.2.3 Non-threaded Fasteners

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Furniture & Crafts

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Woodworking Fasteners Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Woodworking Fasteners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Woodworking Fasteners Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Woodworking Fasteners Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Woodworking Fasteners Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Woodworking Fasteners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woodworking Fasteners Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Woodworking Fasteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Woodworking Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Woodworking Fasteners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Woodworking Fasteners Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Woodworking Fasteners Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Woodworking Fasteners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Woodworking Fasteners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Woodworking Fasteners Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Woodworking Fasteners Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Woodworking Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Woodworking Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Woodworking Fasteners Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Woodworking Fasteners Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Woodworking Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Woodworking Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Woodworking Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Woodworking Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Woodworking Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Woodworking Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Woodworking Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Woodworking Fasteners Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Woodworking Fasteners Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Wurth Group

12.1.1 Wurth Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wurth Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wurth Group Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Wurth Group Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.1.5 Wurth Group Recent Development

12.2 SFS Group

12.2.1 SFS Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 SFS Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SFS Group Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SFS Group Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.2.5 SFS Group Recent Development

12.3 SPAX

12.3.1 SPAX Corporation Information

12.3.2 SPAX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SPAX Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SPAX Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.3.5 SPAX Recent Development

12.4 Grip-Rite

12.4.1 Grip-Rite Corporation Information

12.4.2 Grip-Rite Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Grip-Rite Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Grip-Rite Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.4.5 Grip-Rite Recent Development

12.5 Fischer

12.5.1 Fischer Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fischer Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fischer Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fischer Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.5.5 Fischer Recent Development

12.6 Simpson Strong-Tie

12.6.1 Simpson Strong-Tie Corporation Information

12.6.2 Simpson Strong-Tie Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Simpson Strong-Tie Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Simpson Strong-Tie Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.6.5 Simpson Strong-Tie Recent Development

12.7 HECO-Schrauben

12.7.1 HECO-Schrauben Corporation Information

12.7.2 HECO-Schrauben Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HECO-Schrauben Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HECO-Schrauben Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.7.5 HECO-Schrauben Recent Development

12.8 BTI

12.8.1 BTI Corporation Information

12.8.2 BTI Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BTI Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BTI Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.8.5 BTI Recent Development

12.9 Rothoblaas

12.9.1 Rothoblaas Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rothoblaas Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rothoblaas Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rothoblaas Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.9.5 Rothoblaas Recent Development

12.10 TR Fastenings

12.10.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information

12.10.2 TR Fastenings Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 TR Fastenings Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TR Fastenings Woodworking Fasteners Products Offered

12.10.5 TR Fastenings Recent Development

12.12 Dresselhaus

12.12.1 Dresselhaus Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dresselhaus Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Dresselhaus Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dresselhaus Products Offered

12.12.5 Dresselhaus Recent Development

12.13 Friulsider SPA

12.13.1 Friulsider SPA Corporation Information

12.13.2 Friulsider SPA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Friulsider SPA Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Friulsider SPA Products Offered

12.13.5 Friulsider SPA Recent Development

12.14 Eurotec

12.14.1 Eurotec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Eurotec Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Eurotec Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Eurotec Products Offered

12.14.5 Eurotec Recent Development

12.15 Sihga

12.15.1 Sihga Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sihga Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sihga Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sihga Products Offered

12.15.5 Sihga Recent Development

12.16 GRK Fasteners

12.16.1 GRK Fasteners Corporation Information

12.16.2 GRK Fasteners Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 GRK Fasteners Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 GRK Fasteners Products Offered

12.16.5 GRK Fasteners Recent Development

12.17 SENCO

12.17.1 SENCO Corporation Information

12.17.2 SENCO Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 SENCO Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 SENCO Products Offered

12.17.5 SENCO Recent Development

12.18 Kreg

12.18.1 Kreg Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kreg Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Kreg Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kreg Products Offered

12.18.5 Kreg Recent Development

12.19 FastCap

12.19.1 FastCap Corporation Information

12.19.2 FastCap Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 FastCap Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 FastCap Products Offered

12.19.5 FastCap Recent Development

12.20 Swordfish Tools

12.20.1 Swordfish Tools Corporation Information

12.20.2 Swordfish Tools Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Swordfish Tools Woodworking Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Swordfish Tools Products Offered

12.20.5 Swordfish Tools Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Woodworking Fasteners Industry Trends

13.2 Woodworking Fasteners Market Drivers

13.3 Woodworking Fasteners Market Challenges

13.4 Woodworking Fasteners Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Woodworking Fasteners Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”