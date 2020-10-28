Wood Preservative Coatings Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Akzo Nobel, BASF, DowDupont, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood Preservative Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood Preservative Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood Preservative Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel, BASF, DowDupont, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, Industrias Quimicas Kupsa, RPM International, HMG Paints, Arkema, KAPCI Coatings

Types: Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Others



Applications: Furniture

Marine

Construction

Other



The Wood Preservative Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood Preservative Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood Preservative Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood Preservative Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood Preservative Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood Preservative Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood Preservative Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood Preservative Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wood Preservative Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-Based

1.4.3 Solvent-Based

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Furniture

1.5.3 Marine

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Wood Preservative Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wood Preservative Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood Preservative Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Preservative Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wood Preservative Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wood Preservative Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wood Preservative Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wood Preservative Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wood Preservative Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Akzo Nobel

11.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

11.2 BASF

11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF Related Developments

11.3 DowDupont

11.3.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DowDupont Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DowDupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DowDupont Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 DowDupont Related Developments

11.4 Sherwin-Williams

11.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

11.5 PPG Industries

11.5.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.5.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PPG Industries Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.6 Nippon Paint Holdings

11.6.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Related Developments

11.7 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa

11.7.1 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa Corporation Information

11.7.2 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 Industrias Quimicas Kupsa Related Developments

11.8 RPM International

11.8.1 RPM International Corporation Information

11.8.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 RPM International Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 RPM International Related Developments

11.9 HMG Paints

11.9.1 HMG Paints Corporation Information

11.9.2 HMG Paints Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 HMG Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HMG Paints Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 HMG Paints Related Developments

11.10 Arkema

11.10.1 Arkema Corporation Information

11.10.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Arkema Wood Preservative Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 Arkema Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Wood Preservative Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Wood Preservative Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Wood Preservative Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Wood Preservative Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wood Preservative Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wood Preservative Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”