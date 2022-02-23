Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, American Wood Fibers, AMSCO Windows

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, American Wood Fibers, AMSCO Windows, Axion International, B&F Plastics, Beologic N.V., Certainteed, CPG International, Fiberon, FkurKunststoff GmbH, Guangzhou Kindwood, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG, Universal Forest Products, Polymera, Polyplank AB, Renolit, Tamko Building Products, Timbertech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industry Infrastructure

Building Materials

Other



The Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

2.1.2 Polypropylene (PP)

2.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industry Infrastructure

3.1.2 Building Materials

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

7.1.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Recent Development

7.2 American Wood Fibers

7.2.1 American Wood Fibers Corporation Information

7.2.2 American Wood Fibers Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 American Wood Fibers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 American Wood Fibers Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.2.5 American Wood Fibers Recent Development

7.3 AMSCO Windows

7.3.1 AMSCO Windows Corporation Information

7.3.2 AMSCO Windows Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AMSCO Windows Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AMSCO Windows Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.3.5 AMSCO Windows Recent Development

7.4 Axion International

7.4.1 Axion International Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axion International Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Axion International Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Axion International Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Axion International Recent Development

7.5 B&F Plastics

7.5.1 B&F Plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 B&F Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 B&F Plastics Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 B&F Plastics Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.5.5 B&F Plastics Recent Development

7.6 Beologic N.V.

7.6.1 Beologic N.V. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beologic N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Beologic N.V. Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Beologic N.V. Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Beologic N.V. Recent Development

7.7 Certainteed

7.7.1 Certainteed Corporation Information

7.7.2 Certainteed Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Certainteed Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Certainteed Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Certainteed Recent Development

7.8 CPG International

7.8.1 CPG International Corporation Information

7.8.2 CPG International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CPG International Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CPG International Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.8.5 CPG International Recent Development

7.9 Fiberon

7.9.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fiberon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fiberon Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fiberon Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Fiberon Recent Development

7.10 FkurKunststoff GmbH

7.10.1 FkurKunststoff GmbH Corporation Information

7.10.2 FkurKunststoff GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 FkurKunststoff GmbH Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 FkurKunststoff GmbH Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.10.5 FkurKunststoff GmbH Recent Development

7.11 Guangzhou Kindwood

7.11.1 Guangzhou Kindwood Corporation Information

7.11.2 Guangzhou Kindwood Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Guangzhou Kindwood Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Guangzhou Kindwood Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Guangzhou Kindwood Recent Development

7.12 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG

7.12.1 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG Corporation Information

7.12.2 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG Products Offered

7.12.5 JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG Recent Development

7.13 Universal Forest Products

7.13.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

7.13.2 Universal Forest Products Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Universal Forest Products Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Universal Forest Products Products Offered

7.13.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

7.14 Polymera

7.14.1 Polymera Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polymera Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polymera Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polymera Products Offered

7.14.5 Polymera Recent Development

7.15 Polyplank AB

7.15.1 Polyplank AB Corporation Information

7.15.2 Polyplank AB Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Polyplank AB Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Polyplank AB Products Offered

7.15.5 Polyplank AB Recent Development

7.16 Renolit

7.16.1 Renolit Corporation Information

7.16.2 Renolit Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Renolit Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Renolit Products Offered

7.16.5 Renolit Recent Development

7.17 Tamko Building Products

7.17.1 Tamko Building Products Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tamko Building Products Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tamko Building Products Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tamko Building Products Products Offered

7.17.5 Tamko Building Products Recent Development

7.18 Timbertech

7.18.1 Timbertech Corporation Information

7.18.2 Timbertech Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Timbertech Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Timbertech Products Offered

7.18.5 Timbertech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Distributors

8.3 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Distributors

8.5 Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”