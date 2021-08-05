Wood pellet is a solid fuel that is produced by crushing and densifying waste timber like sawdust, forestry residues, industrial byproducts like old paper and forestry wastes. The length is 1-2 cm and the diameter is generally 6, 8, 10, or 12mm. It is possible to produce 25mm wood pellet at maximum. In Sweden, 6mm wood pellet is encouraged to use in house as it can realize the best condition of combustion. Wood pellet production doesn’t need to add binder as lignin, an element of wood, plays a role of binder and helps to pelletize when it is melted by heat. Wood-Pellets are mainly classified into the following types: white pellet and black pellet. White pellet is the most widely used type which takes up about 97% of the total sales, while the black pellet has a fast growing speed. Wood-Pellets have wide range of applications, such as power generation, industrial furnace, civil use etc. And power generation was the most widely used area which took up about 61% of the global total. Europe is the largest consumer of Wood-Pellets in the world. Europe market took up about 57% the global market, while North America and China were about 21%, 8%. Enviva, Pinnacle, Graanul Invest Group, Drax Biomass International, Vyborgskaya Cellulose and Lignetics, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Wood-Pellets market. Top 5 took up about 32% of the global market. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood-Pellets in United States, including the following market information: United States Wood-Pellets Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wood-Pellets Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Wood-Pellets companies in 2020 (%) The global Wood-Pellets market size is expected to growth from US$ 5511.1 million in 2020 to US$ 8388.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wood-Pellets market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wood-Pellets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wood-Pellets Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Wood-Pellets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), White Pellet, Black Pellet United States Wood-Pellets Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Wood-Pellets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Power Generation, Industrial Furnace, Civil Use, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wood-Pellets revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wood-Pellets revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wood-Pellets sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Wood-Pellets sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Enviva, Pinnacle, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Innogy, Graanul Invest Group, Zilkha Biomass Energy, Canfor, General Biofuels, Pacific BioEnergy, Protocol Energy, PFEIFER, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, BTH Quitman Hickory, Energex, Lignetics, Equustock, Fram Renewable Fuels, RusForest, Neova, Drax Biomass International, Enova Energy Group, Aoke Ruifeng, DEVOTION, Dalin Biological, Senon Renewable Energy, Xirui New Energy, Weige Bio-tech Energy

