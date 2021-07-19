Wood Furniture Market Rising Trends, Territorial Outlook and Industry Growth Prospects 2021-2027| IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Wood Furniture market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Wood Furniture market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Wood Furniture market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Wood Furniture market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Wood Furniture market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Wood Furniture market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wood Furniture Market Research Report: IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, NITORI, Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Dorel Industries, Nobilia, Sauder Woodworking, Suofeiya, La-Z-Boy Inc., Nolte Furniture, Hooker Furniture, QUANU, Man Wah Holdings, Natuzzi, Hülsta group, Markor, Kinnarps AB, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Doimo, Samson Holding, Sunon, Nowy Styl Group

Global Wood Furniture Market by Type: Solid Wood Furniture, Wood-Based Panels Furniture, Miscellaneous Furniture

Global Wood Furniture Market by Application: Home Furniture, Office Furniture, Others

The global Wood Furniture market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Wood Furniture report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Wood Furniture research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Wood Furniture market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Wood Furniture market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Wood Furniture market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Wood Furniture market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Wood Furniture market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Wood Furniture Market Overview

1.1 Wood Furniture Product Overview

1.2 Wood Furniture Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solid Wood Furniture

1.2.2 Wood-Based Panels Furniture

1.2.3 Miscellaneous Furniture

1.3 Global Wood Furniture Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wood Furniture Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wood Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wood Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wood Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wood Furniture Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wood Furniture Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wood Furniture Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wood Furniture Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wood Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wood Furniture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wood Furniture Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wood Furniture Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wood Furniture as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wood Furniture Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wood Furniture Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wood Furniture Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wood Furniture Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wood Furniture Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wood Furniture Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wood Furniture by Application

4.1 Wood Furniture Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Furniture

4.1.2 Office Furniture

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Wood Furniture Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wood Furniture Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wood Furniture Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wood Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wood Furniture Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wood Furniture by Country

5.1 North America Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wood Furniture by Country

6.1 Europe Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wood Furniture by Country

8.1 Latin America Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Furniture Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wood Furniture Business

10.1 IKEA

10.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information

10.1.2 IKEA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 IKEA Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 IKEA Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.1.5 IKEA Recent Development

10.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

10.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development

10.3 NITORI

10.3.1 NITORI Corporation Information

10.3.2 NITORI Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NITORI Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NITORI Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.3.5 NITORI Recent Development

10.4 Yihua Timber

10.4.1 Yihua Timber Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yihua Timber Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Yihua Timber Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Yihua Timber Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.4.5 Yihua Timber Recent Development

10.5 Huafeng Furniture

10.5.1 Huafeng Furniture Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huafeng Furniture Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Huafeng Furniture Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Huafeng Furniture Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.5.5 Huafeng Furniture Recent Development

10.6 Dorel Industries

10.6.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dorel Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dorel Industries Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dorel Industries Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.6.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

10.7 Nobilia

10.7.1 Nobilia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nobilia Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nobilia Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nobilia Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.7.5 Nobilia Recent Development

10.8 Sauder Woodworking

10.8.1 Sauder Woodworking Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sauder Woodworking Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sauder Woodworking Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sauder Woodworking Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.8.5 Sauder Woodworking Recent Development

10.9 Suofeiya

10.9.1 Suofeiya Corporation Information

10.9.2 Suofeiya Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Suofeiya Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Suofeiya Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.9.5 Suofeiya Recent Development

10.10 La-Z-Boy Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wood Furniture Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 La-Z-Boy Inc. Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 La-Z-Boy Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Nolte Furniture

10.11.1 Nolte Furniture Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nolte Furniture Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nolte Furniture Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nolte Furniture Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.11.5 Nolte Furniture Recent Development

10.12 Hooker Furniture

10.12.1 Hooker Furniture Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hooker Furniture Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hooker Furniture Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hooker Furniture Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.12.5 Hooker Furniture Recent Development

10.13 QUANU

10.13.1 QUANU Corporation Information

10.13.2 QUANU Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 QUANU Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 QUANU Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.13.5 QUANU Recent Development

10.14 Man Wah Holdings

10.14.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

10.14.2 Man Wah Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Man Wah Holdings Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Man Wah Holdings Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.14.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Development

10.15 Natuzzi

10.15.1 Natuzzi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Natuzzi Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Natuzzi Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Natuzzi Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.15.5 Natuzzi Recent Development

10.16 Hülsta group

10.16.1 Hülsta group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hülsta group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hülsta group Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hülsta group Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.16.5 Hülsta group Recent Development

10.17 Markor

10.17.1 Markor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Markor Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Markor Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Markor Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.17.5 Markor Recent Development

10.18 Kinnarps AB

10.18.1 Kinnarps AB Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kinnarps AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kinnarps AB Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kinnarps AB Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.18.5 Kinnarps AB Recent Development

10.19 Klaussner Furniture Industries

10.19.1 Klaussner Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 Klaussner Furniture Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Klaussner Furniture Industries Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Klaussner Furniture Industries Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.19.5 Klaussner Furniture Industries Recent Development

10.20 Doimo

10.20.1 Doimo Corporation Information

10.20.2 Doimo Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Doimo Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Doimo Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.20.5 Doimo Recent Development

10.21 Samson Holding

10.21.1 Samson Holding Corporation Information

10.21.2 Samson Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Samson Holding Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Samson Holding Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.21.5 Samson Holding Recent Development

10.22 Sunon

10.22.1 Sunon Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sunon Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Sunon Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Sunon Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.22.5 Sunon Recent Development

10.23 Nowy Styl Group

10.23.1 Nowy Styl Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Nowy Styl Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Nowy Styl Group Wood Furniture Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Nowy Styl Group Wood Furniture Products Offered

10.23.5 Nowy Styl Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wood Furniture Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wood Furniture Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wood Furniture Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wood Furniture Distributors

12.3 Wood Furniture Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

