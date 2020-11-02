Wood Activated Carbon Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Kuraray, Ingevity, Osaka Gas Chemicals Company, Chemtex Speciality, D&R Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Wood Activated Carbon market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood Activated Carbon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood Activated Carbon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood Activated Carbon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood Activated Carbon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood Activated Carbon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood Activated Carbon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood Activated Carbon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood Activated Carbon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Research Report: Kuraray, Ingevity, Osaka Gas Chemicals Company, Chemtex Speciality, D&R Corporation, Haycarb, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Jacobi Carbons Inc., The Parry Company, PICA USA, Inc., Barnebey & Sutcliffe Corp., E3, Inc.

Types: Powdered

Granular



Applications: Air treatment

Water treatment

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Wood Activated Carbon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood Activated Carbon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood Activated Carbon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood Activated Carbon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood Activated Carbon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood Activated Carbon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood Activated Carbon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood Activated Carbon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood Activated Carbon Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Wood Activated Carbon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powdered

1.4.3 Granular

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Air treatment

1.5.3 Water treatment

1.5.4 Food & beverage

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Wood Activated Carbon Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Wood Activated Carbon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wood Activated Carbon Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Wood Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Wood Activated Carbon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wood Activated Carbon Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wood Activated Carbon Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wood Activated Carbon Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Wood Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Wood Activated Carbon Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Wood Activated Carbon Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Wood Activated Carbon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wood Activated Carbon by Country

6.1.1 North America Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wood Activated Carbon by Country

7.1.1 Europe Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wood Activated Carbon by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kuraray

11.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kuraray Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.1.5 Kuraray Related Developments

11.2 Ingevity

11.2.1 Ingevity Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ingevity Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Ingevity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ingevity Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.2.5 Ingevity Related Developments

11.3 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company

11.3.1 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.3.5 Osaka Gas Chemicals Company Related Developments

11.4 Chemtex Speciality

11.4.1 Chemtex Speciality Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chemtex Speciality Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Chemtex Speciality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chemtex Speciality Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.4.5 Chemtex Speciality Related Developments

11.5 D&R Corporation

11.5.1 D&R Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 D&R Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 D&R Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 D&R Corporation Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.5.5 D&R Corporation Related Developments

11.6 Haycarb

11.6.1 Haycarb Corporation Information

11.6.2 Haycarb Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Haycarb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Haycarb Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.6.5 Haycarb Related Developments

11.7 GFS Chemicals, Inc.

11.7.1 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.7.5 GFS Chemicals, Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Jacobi Carbons Inc.

11.8.1 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.8.5 Jacobi Carbons Inc. Related Developments

11.9 The Parry Company

11.9.1 The Parry Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Parry Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 The Parry Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The Parry Company Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.9.5 The Parry Company Related Developments

11.10 PICA USA, Inc.

11.10.1 PICA USA, Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 PICA USA, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 PICA USA, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 PICA USA, Inc. Wood Activated Carbon Products Offered

11.10.5 PICA USA, Inc. Related Developments

11.12 E3, Inc.

11.12.1 E3, Inc. Corporation Information

11.12.2 E3, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 E3, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 E3, Inc. Products Offered

11.12.5 E3, Inc. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Wood Activated Carbon Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Wood Activated Carbon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Wood Activated Carbon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Wood Activated Carbon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wood Activated Carbon Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wood Activated Carbon Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

