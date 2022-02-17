Women Active Wear Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2027| Amante, Decathlon, Gap Inc

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Women Active Wear market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Women Active Wear market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Women Active Wear market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Women Active Wear market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Women Active Wear market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Women Active Wear market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Women Active Wear market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Women Active Wear market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Women Active Wear Market Research Report: Amante, Decathlon, Gap Inc, Jockey, Mizuno USA, The Columbia Sportswear Company, Under Armour, Inc, VIE ACTIVE, Adidas AG, PUMA SE, NIKE, Inc.

Global Women Active Wear Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Women Active Wear market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Women Active Wear market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Women Active Wear market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Women Active Wear market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Women Active Wear market. The regional analysis section of the Women Active Wear report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Women Active Wear markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Women Active Wear markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Women Active Wear market?

What will be the size of the global Women Active Wear market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Women Active Wear market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Women Active Wear market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Women Active Wear market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Women Active Wear Product Introduction

1.2 Global Women Active Wear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Women Active Wear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Women Active Wear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Women Active Wear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Women Active Wear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Women Active Wear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Women Active Wear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Women Active Wear Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Women Active Wear Industry Trends

1.5.2 Women Active Wear Market Drivers

1.5.3 Women Active Wear Market Challenges

1.5.4 Women Active Wear Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Women Active Wear Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 T-Shirts

2.1.2 Sweatpants and Yoga Pants

2.1.3 Skirts and Skorts

2.1.4 Tracksuits

2.1.5 Sweatshirts

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Women Active Wear Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Women Active Wear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Women Active Wear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Women Active Wear Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets

3.1.2 Speciality Stores

3.1.3 Online Retail Stores

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Women Active Wear Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Women Active Wear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Women Active Wear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Women Active Wear Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Women Active Wear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Women Active Wear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Women Active Wear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Women Active Wear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Women Active Wear Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Women Active Wear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Women Active Wear in 2021

4.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Women Active Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Women Active Wear Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Women Active Wear Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Women Active Wear Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Women Active Wear Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Women Active Wear Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Women Active Wear Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Women Active Wear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Women Active Wear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Women Active Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Women Active Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Women Active Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Women Active Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Women Active Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Women Active Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amante

7.1.1 Amante Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amante Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amante Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amante Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.1.5 Amante Recent Development

7.2 Decathlon

7.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Decathlon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Decathlon Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Decathlon Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

7.3 Gap Inc

7.3.1 Gap Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Gap Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Gap Inc Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Gap Inc Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.3.5 Gap Inc Recent Development

7.4 Jockey

7.4.1 Jockey Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jockey Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jockey Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jockey Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.4.5 Jockey Recent Development

7.5 Mizuno USA

7.5.1 Mizuno USA Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mizuno USA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mizuno USA Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mizuno USA Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.5.5 Mizuno USA Recent Development

7.6 The Columbia Sportswear Company

7.6.1 The Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Columbia Sportswear Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The Columbia Sportswear Company Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The Columbia Sportswear Company Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.6.5 The Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development

7.7 Under Armour, Inc

7.7.1 Under Armour, Inc Corporation Information

7.7.2 Under Armour, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Under Armour, Inc Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Under Armour, Inc Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.7.5 Under Armour, Inc Recent Development

7.8 VIE ACTIVE

7.8.1 VIE ACTIVE Corporation Information

7.8.2 VIE ACTIVE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VIE ACTIVE Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VIE ACTIVE Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.8.5 VIE ACTIVE Recent Development

7.9 Adidas AG

7.9.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Adidas AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Adidas AG Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Adidas AG Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.9.5 Adidas AG Recent Development

7.10 PUMA SE

7.10.1 PUMA SE Corporation Information

7.10.2 PUMA SE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PUMA SE Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PUMA SE Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.10.5 PUMA SE Recent Development

7.11 NIKE, Inc.

7.11.1 NIKE, Inc. Corporation Information

7.11.2 NIKE, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NIKE, Inc. Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NIKE, Inc. Women Active Wear Products Offered

7.11.5 NIKE, Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Women Active Wear Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Women Active Wear Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Women Active Wear Distributors

8.3 Women Active Wear Production Mode & Process

8.4 Women Active Wear Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Women Active Wear Sales Channels

8.4.2 Women Active Wear Distributors

8.5 Women Active Wear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



