Women Active Wear Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2027 | Amante, Decathlon, Gap Inc

The report titled Global Women Active Wear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Women Active Wear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Women Active Wear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Women Active Wear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Women Active Wear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Women Active Wear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Women Active Wear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Women Active Wear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Women Active Wear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Women Active Wear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Women Active Wear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Women Active Wear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amante, Decathlon, Gap Inc, Jockey, Mizuno USA, The Columbia Sportswear Company, Under Armour, Inc, VIE ACTIVE, Adidas AG, PUMA SE, NIKE, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

T-Shirts

Sweatpants and Yoga Pants

Skirts and Skorts

Tracksuits

Sweatshirts

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others



The Women Active Wear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Women Active Wear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Women Active Wear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Women Active Wear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Women Active Wear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Women Active Wear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Women Active Wear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Women Active Wear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Women Active Wear Market Overview

1.1 Women Active Wear Product Overview

1.2 Women Active Wear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 T-Shirts

1.2.2 Sweatpants and Yoga Pants

1.2.3 Skirts and Skorts

1.2.4 Tracksuits

1.2.5 Sweatshirts

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Women Active Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Women Active Wear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Women Active Wear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Women Active Wear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Women Active Wear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Women Active Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Women Active Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Women Active Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Women Active Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Women Active Wear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Women Active Wear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Women Active Wear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Women Active Wear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Women Active Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Women Active Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Women Active Wear by Application

4.1 Women Active Wear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Speciality Stores

4.1.3 Online Retail Stores

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Women Active Wear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Women Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Women Active Wear by Country

5.1 North America Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Women Active Wear by Country

6.1 Europe Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Women Active Wear by Country

8.1 Latin America Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Women Active Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Women Active Wear Business

10.1 Amante

10.1.1 Amante Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amante Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amante Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amante Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.1.5 Amante Recent Development

10.2 Decathlon

10.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Decathlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Decathlon Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amante Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

10.3 Gap Inc

10.3.1 Gap Inc Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gap Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gap Inc Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gap Inc Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.3.5 Gap Inc Recent Development

10.4 Jockey

10.4.1 Jockey Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jockey Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jockey Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Jockey Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.4.5 Jockey Recent Development

10.5 Mizuno USA

10.5.1 Mizuno USA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mizuno USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mizuno USA Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mizuno USA Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.5.5 Mizuno USA Recent Development

10.6 The Columbia Sportswear Company

10.6.1 The Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 The Columbia Sportswear Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 The Columbia Sportswear Company Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 The Columbia Sportswear Company Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.6.5 The Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development

10.7 Under Armour, Inc

10.7.1 Under Armour, Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Under Armour, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Under Armour, Inc Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Under Armour, Inc Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.7.5 Under Armour, Inc Recent Development

10.8 VIE ACTIVE

10.8.1 VIE ACTIVE Corporation Information

10.8.2 VIE ACTIVE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 VIE ACTIVE Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 VIE ACTIVE Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.8.5 VIE ACTIVE Recent Development

10.9 Adidas AG

10.9.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Adidas AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Adidas AG Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Adidas AG Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.9.5 Adidas AG Recent Development

10.10 PUMA SE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Women Active Wear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PUMA SE Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PUMA SE Recent Development

10.11 NIKE, Inc.

10.11.1 NIKE, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 NIKE, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NIKE, Inc. Women Active Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NIKE, Inc. Women Active Wear Products Offered

10.11.5 NIKE, Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Women Active Wear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Women Active Wear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Women Active Wear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Women Active Wear Distributors

12.3 Women Active Wear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

