WLAN Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | HP/Aruba, Ruckus, Ubiquiti

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan WLAN Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the WLAN market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global WLAN market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global WLAN market.

The research report on the global WLAN market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, WLAN market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The WLAN research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global WLAN market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the WLAN market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global WLAN market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

WLAN Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global WLAN market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global WLAN market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

WLAN Market Leading Players

Cisco Systems, HP/Aruba, Ruckus, Ubiquiti, Aerohive, Belkin, Buffalo Technology, D-Link, NETGEAR, Samsung, Zebra Technologies, ZTE

WLAN Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the WLAN market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global WLAN market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

WLAN Segmentation by Product



Internal WLAN

Authorized Visitor WLAN WLAN

WLAN Segmentation by Application



Homes

Enterprise

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Government Organizations

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global WLAN market?

How will the global WLAN market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global WLAN market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global WLAN market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global WLAN market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global WLAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Internal WLAN

1.2.3 Authorized Visitor WLAN 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global WLAN Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Homes

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.3.4 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.3.5 Government Organizations 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global WLAN Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global WLAN Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 WLAN Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 WLAN Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top WLAN Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top WLAN Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global WLAN Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global WLAN Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by WLAN Revenue 3.4 Global WLAN Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global WLAN Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by WLAN Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players WLAN Area Served 3.6 Key Players WLAN Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into WLAN Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 WLAN Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 WLAN Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America WLAN Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America WLAN Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America WLAN Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe WLAN Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe WLAN Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe WLAN Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China WLAN Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China WLAN Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China WLAN Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan WLAN Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan WLAN Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan WLAN Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia WLAN Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems WLAN Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 11.2 HP/Aruba

11.2.1 HP/Aruba Company Details

11.2.2 HP/Aruba Business Overview

11.2.3 HP/Aruba WLAN Introduction

11.2.4 HP/Aruba Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 HP/Aruba Recent Development 11.3 Ruckus

11.3.1 Ruckus Company Details

11.3.2 Ruckus Business Overview

11.3.3 Ruckus WLAN Introduction

11.3.4 Ruckus Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Ruckus Recent Development 11.4 Ubiquiti

11.4.1 Ubiquiti Company Details

11.4.2 Ubiquiti Business Overview

11.4.3 Ubiquiti WLAN Introduction

11.4.4 Ubiquiti Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Development 11.5 Aerohive

11.5.1 Aerohive Company Details

11.5.2 Aerohive Business Overview

11.5.3 Aerohive WLAN Introduction

11.5.4 Aerohive Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Aerohive Recent Development 11.6 Belkin

11.6.1 Belkin Company Details

11.6.2 Belkin Business Overview

11.6.3 Belkin WLAN Introduction

11.6.4 Belkin Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Belkin Recent Development 11.7 Buffalo Technology

11.7.1 Buffalo Technology Company Details

11.7.2 Buffalo Technology Business Overview

11.7.3 Buffalo Technology WLAN Introduction

11.7.4 Buffalo Technology Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Buffalo Technology Recent Development 11.8 D-Link

11.8.1 D-Link Company Details

11.8.2 D-Link Business Overview

11.8.3 D-Link WLAN Introduction

11.8.4 D-Link Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 D-Link Recent Development 11.9 NETGEAR

11.9.1 NETGEAR Company Details

11.9.2 NETGEAR Business Overview

11.9.3 NETGEAR WLAN Introduction

11.9.4 NETGEAR Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 NETGEAR Recent Development 11.10 Samsung

11.10.1 Samsung Company Details

11.10.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.10.3 Samsung WLAN Introduction

11.10.4 Samsung Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Samsung Recent Development 11.11 Zebra Technologies

10.11.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

10.11.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview

10.11.3 Zebra Technologies WLAN Introduction

10.11.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development 11.12 ZTE

10.12.1 ZTE Company Details

10.12.2 ZTE Business Overview

10.12.3 ZTE WLAN Introduction

10.12.4 ZTE Revenue in WLAN Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ZTE Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

