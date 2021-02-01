WLAN Market Trend and Analysis 2021-2027 | Top Players: Cisco Systems, HP/Aruba, Ruckus, Ubiquiti, Aerohive, Belkin, Buffalo Technology, D-Link, NETGEAR, Samsung, Zebra Technologies, ZTE

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global WLAN Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global WLAN market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global WLAN market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global WLAN market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Cisco Systems, HP/Aruba, Ruckus, Ubiquiti, Aerohive, Belkin, Buffalo Technology, D-Link, NETGEAR, Samsung, Zebra Technologies, ZTE Market Segment by Product Type: Internal WLAN Authorized Visitor WLAN Market Segment by Application: Application 1, Enterprise, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Government Organizations, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global WLAN market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the WLAN market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the WLAN industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global WLAN market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global WLAN market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global WLAN market

TOC

1 Market Overview of WLAN

1.1 WLAN Market Overview

1.1.1 WLAN Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global WLAN Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global WLAN Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global WLAN Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 WLAN Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Internal WLAN

2.5 Authorized Visitor WLAN 3 WLAN Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Application 1

3.5 Enterprise

3.6 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

3.7 Government Organizations

3.8 Others 4 Global WLAN Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in WLAN as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into WLAN Market

4.4 Global Top Players WLAN Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players WLAN Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 WLAN Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 HP/Aruba

5.2.1 HP/Aruba Profile

5.2.2 HP/Aruba Main Business

5.2.3 HP/Aruba WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HP/Aruba WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 HP/Aruba Recent Developments

5.3 Ruckus

5.5.1 Ruckus Profile

5.3.2 Ruckus Main Business

5.3.3 Ruckus WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ruckus WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments

5.4 Ubiquiti

5.4.1 Ubiquiti Profile

5.4.2 Ubiquiti Main Business

5.4.3 Ubiquiti WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ubiquiti WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments

5.5 Aerohive

5.5.1 Aerohive Profile

5.5.2 Aerohive Main Business

5.5.3 Aerohive WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Aerohive WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Aerohive Recent Developments

5.6 Belkin

5.6.1 Belkin Profile

5.6.2 Belkin Main Business

5.6.3 Belkin WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Belkin WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Belkin Recent Developments

5.7 Buffalo Technology

5.7.1 Buffalo Technology Profile

5.7.2 Buffalo Technology Main Business

5.7.3 Buffalo Technology WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Buffalo Technology WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Buffalo Technology Recent Developments

5.8 D-Link

5.8.1 D-Link Profile

5.8.2 D-Link Main Business

5.8.3 D-Link WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 D-Link WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 D-Link Recent Developments

5.9 NETGEAR

5.9.1 NETGEAR Profile

5.9.2 NETGEAR Main Business

5.9.3 NETGEAR WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NETGEAR WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 NETGEAR Recent Developments

5.10 Samsung

5.10.1 Samsung Profile

5.10.2 Samsung Main Business

5.10.3 Samsung WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Samsung WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.11 Zebra Technologies

5.11.1 Zebra Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Zebra Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Zebra Technologies WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Zebra Technologies WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 ZTE

5.12.1 ZTE Profile

5.12.2 ZTE Main Business

5.12.3 ZTE WLAN Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ZTE WLAN Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 ZTE Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America WLAN Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe WLAN Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific WLAN Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America WLAN Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 WLAN Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

