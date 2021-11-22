Wiring Devices Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Legrand, Schneider Electric, ABB

“
The report titled Global Wiring Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wiring Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wiring Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wiring Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wiring Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wiring Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wiring Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wiring Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wiring Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wiring Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wiring Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wiring Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Legrand, Schneider Electric, ABB, Panasonic, Eaton, Honeywell, Leviton, Simon, Lutron Electronics, Signify (Philips), Acuity Brands Lighting, Lite-Puter Enterprise, Hubbell, GE Lighting, Bull, Orbit
Market Segmentation by Product:
Switches
Dimmers
Receptacles
GFCIs
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Commercial
The Wiring Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wiring Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wiring Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wiring Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wiring Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wiring Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wiring Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wiring Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Wiring Devices Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Switches
1.2.3 Dimmers
1.2.4 Receptacles
1.2.5 GFCIs
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Wiring Devices Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Wiring Devices Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Wiring Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Wiring Devices Industry Trends
2.4.2 Wiring Devices Market Drivers
2.4.3 Wiring Devices Market Challenges
2.4.4 Wiring Devices Market Restraints
3 Global Wiring Devices Sales
3.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Wiring Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Wiring Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wiring Devices Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wiring Devices Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Wiring Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Wiring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Wiring Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Wiring Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Wiring Devices Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Wiring Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Wiring Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Wiring Devices Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Wiring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Wiring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Wiring Devices Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Wiring Devices Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Wiring Devices Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Wiring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Wiring Devices Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Wiring Devices Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Wiring Devices Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Wiring Devices Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Wiring Devices Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Legrand
12.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information
12.1.2 Legrand Overview
12.1.3 Legrand Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Legrand Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.1.5 Legrand Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Legrand Recent Developments
12.2 Schneider Electric
12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview
12.2.3 Schneider Electric Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Schneider Electric Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.2.5 Schneider Electric Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments
12.3 ABB
12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.3.2 ABB Overview
12.3.3 ABB Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ABB Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.3.5 ABB Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 ABB Recent Developments
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.4.2 Panasonic Overview
12.4.3 Panasonic Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Panasonic Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.4.5 Panasonic Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments
12.5 Eaton
12.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.5.2 Eaton Overview
12.5.3 Eaton Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Eaton Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.5.5 Eaton Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Eaton Recent Developments
12.6 Honeywell
12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.6.2 Honeywell Overview
12.6.3 Honeywell Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Honeywell Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.6.5 Honeywell Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Honeywell Recent Developments
12.7 Leviton
12.7.1 Leviton Corporation Information
12.7.2 Leviton Overview
12.7.3 Leviton Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Leviton Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.7.5 Leviton Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Leviton Recent Developments
12.8 Simon
12.8.1 Simon Corporation Information
12.8.2 Simon Overview
12.8.3 Simon Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Simon Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.8.5 Simon Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Simon Recent Developments
12.9 Lutron Electronics
12.9.1 Lutron Electronics Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lutron Electronics Overview
12.9.3 Lutron Electronics Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Lutron Electronics Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.9.5 Lutron Electronics Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Lutron Electronics Recent Developments
12.10 Signify (Philips)
12.10.1 Signify (Philips) Corporation Information
12.10.2 Signify (Philips) Overview
12.10.3 Signify (Philips) Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Signify (Philips) Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.10.5 Signify (Philips) Wiring Devices SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Signify (Philips) Recent Developments
12.11 Acuity Brands Lighting
12.11.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information
12.11.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Overview
12.11.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.11.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments
12.12 Lite-Puter Enterprise
12.12.1 Lite-Puter Enterprise Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lite-Puter Enterprise Overview
12.12.3 Lite-Puter Enterprise Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Lite-Puter Enterprise Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.12.5 Lite-Puter Enterprise Recent Developments
12.13 Hubbell
12.13.1 Hubbell Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hubbell Overview
12.13.3 Hubbell Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hubbell Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.13.5 Hubbell Recent Developments
12.14 GE Lighting
12.14.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
12.14.2 GE Lighting Overview
12.14.3 GE Lighting Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 GE Lighting Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.14.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments
12.15 Bull
12.15.1 Bull Corporation Information
12.15.2 Bull Overview
12.15.3 Bull Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Bull Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.15.5 Bull Recent Developments
12.16 Orbit
12.16.1 Orbit Corporation Information
12.16.2 Orbit Overview
12.16.3 Orbit Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Orbit Wiring Devices Products and Services
12.16.5 Orbit Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Wiring Devices Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Wiring Devices Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Wiring Devices Production Mode & Process
13.4 Wiring Devices Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Wiring Devices Sales Channels
13.4.2 Wiring Devices Distributors
13.5 Wiring Devices Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
