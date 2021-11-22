Wiring Devices Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Legrand, Schneider Electric, ABB

“

The report titled Global Wiring Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wiring Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wiring Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wiring Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wiring Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wiring Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wiring Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wiring Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wiring Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wiring Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wiring Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wiring Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Legrand, Schneider Electric, ABB, Panasonic, Eaton, Honeywell, Leviton, Simon, Lutron Electronics, Signify (Philips), Acuity Brands Lighting, Lite-Puter Enterprise, Hubbell, GE Lighting, Bull, Orbit

Market Segmentation by Product:

Switches

Dimmers

Receptacles

GFCIs

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Wiring Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wiring Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wiring Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wiring Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wiring Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wiring Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wiring Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wiring Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wiring Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Switches

1.2.3 Dimmers

1.2.4 Receptacles

1.2.5 GFCIs

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Wiring Devices, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Wiring Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Wiring Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Wiring Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Wiring Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Wiring Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Wiring Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Wiring Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wiring Devices Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Wiring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Wiring Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Wiring Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Wiring Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Wiring Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wiring Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Wiring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Wiring Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Wiring Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Wiring Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Wiring Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wiring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Wiring Devices Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Wiring Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Wiring Devices Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Wiring Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Wiring Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Wiring Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Wiring Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Wiring Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Wiring Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Wiring Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Wiring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Wiring Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Wiring Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Wiring Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Wiring Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Wiring Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Wiring Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Wiring Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Wiring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Wiring Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Wiring Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Wiring Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Wiring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wiring Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Wiring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wiring Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Legrand

12.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.1.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Legrand Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Legrand Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.3 ABB

12.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ABB Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 ABB Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Panasonic Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Eaton

12.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Eaton Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eaton Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell

12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.7 Leviton

12.7.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leviton Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Leviton Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leviton Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Leviton Recent Development

12.8 Simon

12.8.1 Simon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Simon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Simon Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Simon Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Simon Recent Development

12.9 Lutron Electronics

12.9.1 Lutron Electronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lutron Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lutron Electronics Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lutron Electronics Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Lutron Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Signify (Philips)

12.10.1 Signify (Philips) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Signify (Philips) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Signify (Philips) Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Signify (Philips) Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Signify (Philips) Recent Development

12.11 Acuity Brands Lighting

12.11.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

12.11.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Wiring Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Development

12.12 Lite-Puter Enterprise

12.12.1 Lite-Puter Enterprise Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lite-Puter Enterprise Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lite-Puter Enterprise Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lite-Puter Enterprise Products Offered

12.12.5 Lite-Puter Enterprise Recent Development

12.13 Hubbell

12.13.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hubbell Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hubbell Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hubbell Products Offered

12.13.5 Hubbell Recent Development

12.14 GE Lighting

12.14.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.14.2 GE Lighting Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GE Lighting Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 GE Lighting Products Offered

12.14.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

12.15 Bull

12.15.1 Bull Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bull Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Bull Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bull Products Offered

12.15.5 Bull Recent Development

12.16 Orbit

12.16.1 Orbit Corporation Information

12.16.2 Orbit Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Orbit Wiring Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Orbit Products Offered

12.16.5 Orbit Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Wiring Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Wiring Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Wiring Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Wiring Devices Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Wiring Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

