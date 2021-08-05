Wireless Charging System For Electric Vehicles Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 160.2 Million In 2020 To US$ 1558.5 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 37.6% During 2021-2027

The Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market covers Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Resonance, etc. The typical players include WiTricity, Elix, Momentum Dynamics, etc. Wireless charging is a great out of sight, out of mind solution to keep your EV humming along. Much like placing the smartphone on a charging pad each night instead of plugging it in, wireless car charging will fill the vehicle’s battery when park over a charger on the ground beneath it. No need to lift bulky cables out of the boot, and no need to actually have those cables with you in the first place. Just park and charge. The global revenue of Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market was valued at 160.24 Million USD in 2020 and is expected to reach 1088.47 Million USD in 2026. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 36.51%. Estimates indicate that there will more than 120 million EVs on the road by 2030 and that more than $50 billion will be invested in charging infrastructure by that time. 2. Americas accounted for the largest sales share of the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market in 2020. The region is characterized by the presence of a large number of service providers, especially in the USA. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3. At present, there are not many companies that can mass produce the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicle, the major players of Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles in the world include: WiTricity, Elix, Momentum Dynamics, Plugless (Evatran), IPT Technology and ZTEV, among which WiTricity is the world’s largest Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles manufacturer, its market share is about 33.52% in 2020. 4. Nowadays. On the basis of Type, the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market is primarily split into Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Resonance and Magneto-Dynamic Coupling, And Magnetic Resonance is the main type for Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles on basis of Type, and the Magnetic Resonance reached a sales revenue of approximately 91.54 Million USD in 2020, with 57.13% of global sales revenue. 5. With the advent in COVID-19 pandemic across the global, the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market has been affected as the manufacturing units have been shut down due to the imposed lockdown in major countries across the globe. Also, the unavailability of skilled labor has affected the market. However, the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market is expected to register a significant growth in the near future owing to its rising technology adoptions in the developed countries. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles in United States, including the following market information: United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles companies in 2020 (%) The global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market size is expected to growth from US$ 160.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1558.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.6% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3441405/united-states-wireless-charging-system-for-electric-vehicles-market

The United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market, By Technology, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Technology, 2020 (%), Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Resonance, Magneto-Dynamic Coupling United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Automotive, Public Transportation Automotive

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, WiTricity, Elix, Momentum Dynamics, Plugless (Evatran), IPT Technology, ZTEV

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3441405/united-states-wireless-charging-system-for-electric-vehicles-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2197f10dc9f424572081ae9d8441cfc7,0,1,united-states-wireless-charging-system-for-electric-vehicles-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.