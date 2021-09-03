Wireless Charging Market Regional Revenue, Growth And Trends Analysis 2021-2027 ||IDT, Semtech, Powermat

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Wireless Charging Market The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Wireless Charging market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Wireless Charging market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Wireless Charging market.

The research report on the global Wireless Charging market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Wireless Charging market opportunities, and threats.

The Wireless Charging research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Wireless Charging market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Wireless Charging market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Wireless Charging market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Wireless Charging Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Wireless Charging market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Wireless Charging market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Wireless Charging Market Leading Players

Samsung, WiTricity, Qualcomm, PowerbyProxi, IDT, Semtech, Powermat, …

Wireless Charging Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Wireless Charging market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Wireless Charging market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Wireless Charging Segmentation by Product

Receiver, Transmitter

Wireless Charging Segmentation by Application

, Consumer Electronics, Vehicles & Transport, Medical Devices & Equipment, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Wireless Charging market?

How will the global Wireless Charging market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Wireless Charging market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Wireless Charging market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Wireless Charging market throughout the forecast period?

Table Of Contents

1 Wireless Charging Market Overview

1.1 Wireless Charging Product Overview

1.2 Wireless Charging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Receiver

1.2.2 Transmitter

1.3 Global Wireless Charging Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wireless Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Charging Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Charging Industry

1.5.1.1 Wireless Charging Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Wireless Charging Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Charging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wireless Charging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Charging Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Charging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wireless Charging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Charging Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Charging Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wireless Charging Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wireless Charging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless Charging Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wireless Charging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wireless Charging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wireless Charging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wireless Charging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wireless Charging by Application

4.1 Wireless Charging Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Vehicles & Transport

4.1.3 Medical Devices & Equipment

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Wireless Charging Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wireless Charging Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wireless Charging Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wireless Charging Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wireless Charging by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wireless Charging by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wireless Charging by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging by Application 5 North America Wireless Charging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wireless Charging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wireless Charging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Wireless Charging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Charging Business

10.1 Samsung

10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Samsung Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.2 WiTricity

10.2.1 WiTricity Corporation Information

10.2.2 WiTricity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 WiTricity Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Samsung Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.2.5 WiTricity Recent Development

10.3 Qualcomm

10.3.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Qualcomm Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.4 PowerbyProxi

10.4.1 PowerbyProxi Corporation Information

10.4.2 PowerbyProxi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 PowerbyProxi Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 PowerbyProxi Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.4.5 PowerbyProxi Recent Development

10.5 IDT

10.5.1 IDT Corporation Information

10.5.2 IDT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 IDT Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 IDT Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.5.5 IDT Recent Development

10.6 Semtech

10.6.1 Semtech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Semtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Semtech Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Semtech Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.6.5 Semtech Recent Development

10.7 Powermat

10.7.1 Powermat Corporation Information

10.7.2 Powermat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Powermat Wireless Charging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Powermat Wireless Charging Products Offered

10.7.5 Powermat Recent Development

… 11 Wireless Charging Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wireless Charging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wireless Charging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer