Wireless Charging IC Sales Market size to reach US$ 9017.4 million by 2026, from US$ 2982.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panasonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE, Celfras
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automobile Devices, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wireless Charging IC Sales market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Charging IC Sales industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Charging IC Sales market
TOC
1 Wireless Charging IC Market Overview
1.1 Wireless Charging IC Product Scope
1.2 Wireless Charging IC Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Transmitter ICs
1.2.3 Receiver ICs
1.3 Wireless Charging IC Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Smart Phones and Tablets
1.3.3 Wearable Electronic Devices
1.3.4 Medical Devices
1.3.5 Automobile Devices
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Wireless Charging IC Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Wireless Charging IC Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Wireless Charging IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Wireless Charging IC Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging IC as of 2019)
3.4 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Wireless Charging IC Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Charging IC Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Wireless Charging IC Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Charging IC Business
12.1 IDT
12.1.1 IDT Corporation Information
12.1.2 IDT Business Overview
12.1.3 IDT Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 IDT Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.1.5 IDT Recent Development
12.2 Texas Instruments
12.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
12.2.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview
12.2.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.3 NXP/Freescale
12.3.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information
12.3.2 NXP/Freescale Business Overview
12.3.3 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.3.5 NXP/Freescale Recent Development
12.4 ADI/Linear Tech
12.4.1 ADI/Linear Tech Corporation Information
12.4.2 ADI/Linear Tech Business Overview
12.4.3 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.4.5 ADI/Linear Tech Recent Development
12.5 Qualcomm
12.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information
12.5.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
12.5.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.6 Broadcom
12.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
12.6.2 Broadcom Business Overview
12.6.3 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development
12.7 STMicroelectronics
12.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
12.7.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview
12.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
12.8 On Semiconductor
12.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.8.2 On Semiconductor Business Overview
12.8.3 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.8.5 On Semiconductor Recent Development
12.9 Semtech
12.9.1 Semtech Corporation Information
12.9.2 Semtech Business Overview
12.9.3 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.9.5 Semtech Recent Development
12.10 ROHM
12.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information
12.10.2 ROHM Business Overview
12.10.3 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.10.5 ROHM Recent Development
12.11 Toshiba
12.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.11.2 Toshiba Business Overview
12.11.3 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.12 Panasonic
12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.12.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.12.3 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.13 Maxim
12.13.1 Maxim Corporation Information
12.13.2 Maxim Business Overview
12.13.3 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.13.5 Maxim Recent Development
12.14 Generalplus
12.14.1 Generalplus Corporation Information
12.14.2 Generalplus Business Overview
12.14.3 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.14.5 Generalplus Recent Development
12.15 E-Charging Inc. (CPS)
12.15.1 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Corporation Information
12.15.2 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Business Overview
12.15.3 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.15.5 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Recent Development
12.16 CVSMicro
12.16.1 CVSMicro Corporation Information
12.16.2 CVSMicro Business Overview
12.16.3 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.16.5 CVSMicro Recent Development
12.17 Xiamen Newyea Tech
12.17.1 Xiamen Newyea Tech Corporation Information
12.17.2 Xiamen Newyea Tech Business Overview
12.17.3 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.17.5 Xiamen Newyea Tech Recent Development
12.18 ZoneCharge
12.18.1 ZoneCharge Corporation Information
12.18.2 ZoneCharge Business Overview
12.18.3 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.18.5 ZoneCharge Recent Development
12.19 BOEONE
12.19.1 BOEONE Corporation Information
12.19.2 BOEONE Business Overview
12.19.3 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.19.5 BOEONE Recent Development
12.20 Celfras
12.20.1 Celfras Corporation Information
12.20.2 Celfras Business Overview
12.20.3 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Products Offered
12.20.5 Celfras Recent Development 13 Wireless Charging IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Wireless Charging IC Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wireless Charging IC
13.4 Wireless Charging IC Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Wireless Charging IC Distributors List
14.3 Wireless Charging IC Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Wireless Charging IC Market Trends
15.2 Wireless Charging IC Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Wireless Charging IC Market Challenges
15.4 Wireless Charging IC Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
