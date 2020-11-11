Wireless Charging IC Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale

The global Wireless Charging IC market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wireless Charging IC market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wireless Charging IC market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wireless Charging IC market, such as , Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wireless Charging IC market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wireless Charging IC market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Wireless Charging IC market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wireless Charging IC industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wireless Charging IC market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wireless Charging IC market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wireless Charging IC market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wireless Charging IC market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wireless Charging IC Market by Product: the Wireless Charging IC market is segmented into, Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs S

Global Wireless Charging IC Market by Application: , the Wireless Charging IC market is segmented into, Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automobile Devices, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wireless Charging IC market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wireless Charging IC Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Charging IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Charging IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Charging IC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Charging IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Charging IC market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Transmitter ICs

1.3.3 Receiver ICs

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Smart Phones and Tablets

1.4.3 Wearable Electronic Devices

1.4.4 Medical Devices

1.4.5 Automobile Devices

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wireless Charging IC Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Charging IC Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging IC as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging IC Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging IC Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging IC Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wireless Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wireless Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wireless Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wireless Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Wireless Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Wireless Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Wireless Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wireless Charging IC Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wireless Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.1.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.1.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

8.2 Texas Instruments

8.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.2.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.2.5 Texas Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

8.3 NXP/Freescale

8.3.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information

8.3.2 NXP/Freescale Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.3.5 NXP/Freescale SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 NXP/Freescale Recent Developments

8.4 ADI/Linear Tech

8.4.1 ADI/Linear Tech Corporation Information

8.4.2 ADI/Linear Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.4.5 ADI/Linear Tech SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 ADI/Linear Tech Recent Developments

8.5 Qualcomm

8.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.5.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.5.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.6 Broadcom

8.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

8.6.3 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.6.5 Broadcom SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Broadcom Recent Developments

8.7 STMicroelectronics

8.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.7.5 STMicroelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

8.8 On Semiconductor

8.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.8.2 On Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.8.5 On Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 On Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.9 Semtech

8.9.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.9.2 Semtech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.9.5 Semtech SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Semtech Recent Developments

8.10 ROHM

8.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information

8.10.2 ROHM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.10.5 ROHM SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 ROHM Recent Developments

8.11 Toshiba

8.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.11.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.11.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.12 Panosonic

8.12.1 Panosonic Corporation Information

8.12.2 Panosonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Panosonic Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.12.5 Panosonic SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Panosonic Recent Developments

8.13 Maxim

8.13.1 Maxim Corporation Information

8.13.2 Maxim Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.13.5 Maxim SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Maxim Recent Developments

8.14 Generalplus

8.14.1 Generalplus Corporation Information

8.14.2 Generalplus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.14.5 Generalplus SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Generalplus Recent Developments

8.15 E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

8.15.1 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Corporation Information

8.15.2 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.15.5 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Recent Developments

8.16 CVSMicro

8.16.1 CVSMicro Corporation Information

8.16.2 CVSMicro Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.16.5 CVSMicro SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 CVSMicro Recent Developments

8.17 Xiamen Newyea Tech

8.17.1 Xiamen Newyea Tech Corporation Information

8.17.2 Xiamen Newyea Tech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.17.5 Xiamen Newyea Tech SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Xiamen Newyea Tech Recent Developments

8.18 ZoneCharge

8.18.1 ZoneCharge Corporation Information

8.18.2 ZoneCharge Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.18.5 ZoneCharge SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 ZoneCharge Recent Developments

8.19 BOEONE

8.19.1 BOEONE Corporation Information

8.19.2 BOEONE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Wireless Charging IC Products and Services

8.19.5 BOEONE SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 BOEONE Recent Developments 9 Wireless Charging IC Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wireless Charging IC Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wireless Charging IC Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Charging IC Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Charging IC Distributors

11.3 Wireless Charging IC Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

