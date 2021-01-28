Wireless Charging IC Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology. By region, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest share of income in 2019, at more than 72 percent. The industry’s leading producers are IDT, Texas Instruments and NXP/Freescale, which together account for 18.65% of revenues.

Global Wireless Charging IC Market The global Wireless Charging IC market size is projected to reach US$ 9017.4 million by 2026, from US$ 2177 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Wireless Charging IC Scope and Segment Wireless Charging IC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Charging IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panasonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE, Celfras

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Type

Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs

Wireless Charging IC Breakdown Data by Application

Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automobile Devices, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wireless Charging IC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wireless Charging IC market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan (China). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Wireless Charging IC Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Wireless Charging IC Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Transmitter ICs

1.2.3 Receiver ICs 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smart Phones and Tablets

1.3.3 Wearable Electronic Devices

1.3.4 Medical Devices

1.3.5 Automobile Devices

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production 2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Taiwan (China) 3 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Charging IC Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Charging IC Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 IDT

12.1.1 IDT Corporation Information

12.1.2 IDT Overview

12.1.3 IDT Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IDT Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.1.5 IDT Related Developments 12.2 Texas Instruments

12.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.2.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.2.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.2.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments 12.3 NXP/Freescale

12.3.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information

12.3.2 NXP/Freescale Overview

12.3.3 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.3.5 NXP/Freescale Related Developments 12.4 ADI/Linear Tech

12.4.1 ADI/Linear Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 ADI/Linear Tech Overview

12.4.3 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.4.5 ADI/Linear Tech Related Developments 12.5 Qualcomm

12.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.5.2 Qualcomm Overview

12.5.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.5.5 Qualcomm Related Developments 12.6 Broadcom

12.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Broadcom Overview

12.6.3 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.6.5 Broadcom Related Developments 12.7 STMicroelectronics

12.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 STMicroelectronics Overview

12.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.7.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments 12.8 On Semiconductor

12.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 On Semiconductor Overview

12.8.3 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.8.5 On Semiconductor Related Developments 12.9 Semtech

12.9.1 Semtech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Semtech Overview

12.9.3 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.9.5 Semtech Related Developments 12.10 ROHM

12.10.1 ROHM Corporation Information

12.10.2 ROHM Overview

12.10.3 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.10.5 ROHM Related Developments 12.11 Toshiba

12.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.11.2 Toshiba Overview

12.11.3 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.11.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.12 Panasonic

12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Panasonic Overview

12.12.3 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.12.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.13 Maxim

12.13.1 Maxim Corporation Information

12.13.2 Maxim Overview

12.13.3 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.13.5 Maxim Related Developments 12.14 Generalplus

12.14.1 Generalplus Corporation Information

12.14.2 Generalplus Overview

12.14.3 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.14.5 Generalplus Related Developments 12.15 E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

12.15.1 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Corporation Information

12.15.2 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Overview

12.15.3 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.15.5 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Related Developments 12.16 CVSMicro

12.16.1 CVSMicro Corporation Information

12.16.2 CVSMicro Overview

12.16.3 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.16.5 CVSMicro Related Developments 12.17 Xiamen Newyea Tech

12.17.1 Xiamen Newyea Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Xiamen Newyea Tech Overview

12.17.3 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.17.5 Xiamen Newyea Tech Related Developments 12.18 ZoneCharge

12.18.1 ZoneCharge Corporation Information

12.18.2 ZoneCharge Overview

12.18.3 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.18.5 ZoneCharge Related Developments 12.19 BOEONE

12.19.1 BOEONE Corporation Information

12.19.2 BOEONE Overview

12.19.3 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.19.5 BOEONE Related Developments 12.20 Celfras

12.20.1 Celfras Corporation Information

12.20.2 Celfras Overview

12.20.3 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Product Description

12.20.5 Celfras Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Wireless Charging IC Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Wireless Charging IC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Wireless Charging IC Production Mode & Process 13.4 Wireless Charging IC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wireless Charging IC Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wireless Charging IC Distributors 13.5 Wireless Charging IC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Wireless Charging IC Industry Trends 14.2 Wireless Charging IC Market Drivers 14.3 Wireless Charging IC Market Challenges 14.4 Wireless Charging IC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Wireless Charging IC Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

