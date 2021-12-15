Wire Rope Hoists Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex

“
The report titled Global Wire Rope Hoists Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wire Rope Hoists market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wire Rope Hoists market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wire Rope Hoists market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wire Rope Hoists market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wire Rope Hoists report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wire Rope Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wire Rope Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wire Rope Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wire Rope Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wire Rope Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wire Rope Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, Tractel, Planeta, Hitachi, Kawasaki, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS Crane Systems, Imer International, Verlinde, Cheng Day, Street Crane, Endo Kogyo, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery, Beijing Lingying, Nanjing Jingming, Nucleon (Xinxiang)
Market Segmentation by Product:
Electric Wire Rope Hoists
Air Power Wire Rope Hoists
Market Segmentation by Application:
Factory
Construction Sites
Marinas & Shipyards
Mining & Excavating Operation
Warehouse
Others
The Wire Rope Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wire Rope Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wire Rope Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Wire Rope Hoists market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wire Rope Hoists industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Wire Rope Hoists market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Wire Rope Hoists market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wire Rope Hoists market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wire Rope Hoists Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electric Wire Rope Hoists
1.2.3 Air Power Wire Rope Hoists
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Factory
1.3.3 Construction Sites
1.3.4 Marinas & Shipyards
1.3.5 Mining & Excavating Operation
1.3.6 Warehouse
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Wire Rope Hoists Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Wire Rope Hoists Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wire Rope Hoists Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Wire Rope Hoists Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wire Rope Hoists Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Wire Rope Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Wire Rope Hoists Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Wire Rope Hoists Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Wire Rope Hoists Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Wire Rope Hoists Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Wire Rope Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Wire Rope Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Wire Rope Hoists Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Wire Rope Hoists Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wire Rope Hoists Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wire Rope Hoists Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Columbus McKinnon
12.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Corporation Information
12.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Development
12.2 Kito
12.2.1 Kito Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kito Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Kito Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kito Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.2.5 Kito Recent Development
12.3 Terex
12.3.1 Terex Corporation Information
12.3.2 Terex Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Terex Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Terex Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.3.5 Terex Recent Development
12.4 Konecranes
12.4.1 Konecranes Corporation Information
12.4.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Konecranes Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Konecranes Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.4.5 Konecranes Recent Development
12.5 Ingersoll Rand
12.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.5.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development
12.6 Tractel
12.6.1 Tractel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Tractel Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tractel Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Tractel Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.6.5 Tractel Recent Development
12.7 Planeta
12.7.1 Planeta Corporation Information
12.7.2 Planeta Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Planeta Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Planeta Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.7.5 Planeta Recent Development
12.8 Hitachi
12.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hitachi Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hitachi Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.9 Kawasaki
12.9.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kawasaki Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kawasaki Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.9.5 Kawasaki Recent Development
12.10 J.D. Neuhaus
12.10.1 J.D. Neuhaus Corporation Information
12.10.2 J.D. Neuhaus Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 J.D. Neuhaus Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 J.D. Neuhaus Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.10.5 J.D. Neuhaus Recent Development
12.11 TOYO
12.11.1 TOYO Corporation Information
12.11.2 TOYO Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 TOYO Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TOYO Wire Rope Hoists Products Offered
12.11.5 TOYO Recent Development
12.12 ABUS Crane Systems
12.12.1 ABUS Crane Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 ABUS Crane Systems Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 ABUS Crane Systems Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ABUS Crane Systems Products Offered
12.12.5 ABUS Crane Systems Recent Development
12.13 Imer International
12.13.1 Imer International Corporation Information
12.13.2 Imer International Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Imer International Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Imer International Products Offered
12.13.5 Imer International Recent Development
12.14 Verlinde
12.14.1 Verlinde Corporation Information
12.14.2 Verlinde Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Verlinde Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Verlinde Products Offered
12.14.5 Verlinde Recent Development
12.15 Cheng Day
12.15.1 Cheng Day Corporation Information
12.15.2 Cheng Day Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Cheng Day Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Cheng Day Products Offered
12.15.5 Cheng Day Recent Development
12.16 Street Crane
12.16.1 Street Crane Corporation Information
12.16.2 Street Crane Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Street Crane Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Street Crane Products Offered
12.16.5 Street Crane Recent Development
12.17 Endo Kogyo
12.17.1 Endo Kogyo Corporation Information
12.17.2 Endo Kogyo Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Endo Kogyo Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Endo Kogyo Products Offered
12.17.5 Endo Kogyo Recent Development
12.18 Shanghai Yiying
12.18.1 Shanghai Yiying Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shanghai Yiying Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Shanghai Yiying Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Shanghai Yiying Products Offered
12.18.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Development
12.19 Xi’an Liba
12.19.1 Xi’an Liba Corporation Information
12.19.2 Xi’an Liba Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Xi’an Liba Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Xi’an Liba Products Offered
12.19.5 Xi’an Liba Recent Development
12.20 TBM
12.20.1 TBM Corporation Information
12.20.2 TBM Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 TBM Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 TBM Products Offered
12.20.5 TBM Recent Development
12.21 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery
12.21.1 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Corporation Information
12.21.2 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Products Offered
12.21.5 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Recent Development
12.22 Beijing Lingying
12.22.1 Beijing Lingying Corporation Information
12.22.2 Beijing Lingying Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Beijing Lingying Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Beijing Lingying Products Offered
12.22.5 Beijing Lingying Recent Development
12.23 Nanjing Jingming
12.23.1 Nanjing Jingming Corporation Information
12.23.2 Nanjing Jingming Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Nanjing Jingming Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Nanjing Jingming Products Offered
12.23.5 Nanjing Jingming Recent Development
12.24 Nucleon (Xinxiang)
12.24.1 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Corporation Information
12.24.2 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Wire Rope Hoists Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Products Offered
12.24.5 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Wire Rope Hoists Industry Trends
13.2 Wire Rope Hoists Market Drivers
13.3 Wire Rope Hoists Market Challenges
13.4 Wire Rope Hoists Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Wire Rope Hoists Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
