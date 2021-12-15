Wire Rope Hoists Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex

“

The report titled Global Wire Rope Hoists Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wire Rope Hoists market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wire Rope Hoists market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wire Rope Hoists market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wire Rope Hoists market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wire Rope Hoists report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wire Rope Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wire Rope Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wire Rope Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wire Rope Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wire Rope Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wire Rope Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, Tractel, Planeta, Hitachi, Kawasaki, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS Crane Systems, Imer International, Verlinde, Cheng Day, Street Crane, Endo Kogyo, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery, Beijing Lingying, Nanjing Jingming, Nucleon (Xinxiang)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric Wire Rope Hoists

Air Power Wire Rope Hoists



Market Segmentation by Application:

Factory

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others



The Wire Rope Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wire Rope Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wire Rope Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wire Rope Hoists market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wire Rope Hoists industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wire Rope Hoists market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wire Rope Hoists market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wire Rope Hoists market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wire Rope Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wire Rope Hoists

1.2 Wire Rope Hoists Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Electric Wire Rope Hoists

1.2.3 Air Power Wire Rope Hoists

1.3 Wire Rope Hoists Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Factory

1.3.3 Construction Sites

1.3.4 Marinas & Shipyards

1.3.5 Mining & Excavating Operation

1.3.6 Warehouse

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wire Rope Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wire Rope Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wire Rope Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wire Rope Hoists Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wire Rope Hoists Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wire Rope Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wire Rope Hoists Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wire Rope Hoists Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Wire Rope Hoists Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wire Rope Hoists Production

3.4.1 North America Wire Rope Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Production

3.5.1 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wire Rope Hoists Production

3.6.1 China Wire Rope Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Production

3.7.1 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wire Rope Hoists Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wire Rope Hoists Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wire Rope Hoists Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Columbus McKinnon

7.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kito

7.2.1 Kito Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kito Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kito Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kito Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kito Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Terex

7.3.1 Terex Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.3.2 Terex Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Terex Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Terex Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Terex Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Konecranes

7.4.1 Konecranes Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.4.2 Konecranes Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Konecranes Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Konecranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Konecranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ingersoll Rand

7.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ingersoll Rand Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tractel

7.6.1 Tractel Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tractel Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tractel Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tractel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tractel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Planeta

7.7.1 Planeta Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.7.2 Planeta Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Planeta Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Planeta Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Planeta Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hitachi Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kawasaki

7.9.1 Kawasaki Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kawasaki Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kawasaki Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 J.D. Neuhaus

7.10.1 J.D. Neuhaus Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.10.2 J.D. Neuhaus Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.10.3 J.D. Neuhaus Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 J.D. Neuhaus Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 J.D. Neuhaus Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TOYO

7.11.1 TOYO Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.11.2 TOYO Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TOYO Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TOYO Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TOYO Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ABUS Crane Systems

7.12.1 ABUS Crane Systems Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.12.2 ABUS Crane Systems Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ABUS Crane Systems Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ABUS Crane Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ABUS Crane Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Imer International

7.13.1 Imer International Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.13.2 Imer International Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Imer International Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Imer International Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Imer International Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Verlinde

7.14.1 Verlinde Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.14.2 Verlinde Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Verlinde Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Verlinde Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Verlinde Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Cheng Day

7.15.1 Cheng Day Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cheng Day Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Cheng Day Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Cheng Day Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Cheng Day Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Street Crane

7.16.1 Street Crane Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.16.2 Street Crane Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Street Crane Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Street Crane Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Street Crane Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Endo Kogyo

7.17.1 Endo Kogyo Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.17.2 Endo Kogyo Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Endo Kogyo Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Endo Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Endo Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Shanghai Yiying

7.18.1 Shanghai Yiying Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shanghai Yiying Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Shanghai Yiying Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Shanghai Yiying Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Xi’an Liba

7.19.1 Xi’an Liba Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.19.2 Xi’an Liba Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Xi’an Liba Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Xi’an Liba Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Xi’an Liba Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 TBM

7.20.1 TBM Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.20.2 TBM Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.20.3 TBM Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 TBM Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 TBM Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

7.21.1 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.21.2 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Beijing Lingying

7.22.1 Beijing Lingying Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.22.2 Beijing Lingying Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Beijing Lingying Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Beijing Lingying Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Beijing Lingying Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Nanjing Jingming

7.23.1 Nanjing Jingming Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.23.2 Nanjing Jingming Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Nanjing Jingming Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Nanjing Jingming Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Nanjing Jingming Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Nucleon (Xinxiang)

7.24.1 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Wire Rope Hoists Corporation Information

7.24.2 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Wire Rope Hoists Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wire Rope Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wire Rope Hoists Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wire Rope Hoists

8.4 Wire Rope Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wire Rope Hoists Distributors List

9.3 Wire Rope Hoists Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wire Rope Hoists Industry Trends

10.2 Wire Rope Hoists Growth Drivers

10.3 Wire Rope Hoists Market Challenges

10.4 Wire Rope Hoists Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wire Rope Hoists by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wire Rope Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wire Rope Hoists

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wire Rope Hoists by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wire Rope Hoists by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wire Rope Hoists by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wire Rope Hoists by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wire Rope Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wire Rope Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wire Rope Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wire Rope Hoists by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”