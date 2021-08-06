The wiper motor is driven by the motor, and the rotary motion of the motor is converted into the reciprocating motion of the wiper arm through the linkage mechanism, so as to realize the wiper action. Generally, the wiper can be operated by turning on the motor. It can be changed by selecting high-speed and low-speed gears. The current of the motor controls the speed of the motor and then the speed of the wiper arm. Unlike the wiper blade market with a high replacement rate, the wiper motor replacement rate is not high. This article counts the wiper motor assembly market (that is, only the front-mounted wiper motor is counted, and the rear-mounted wiper motor is not included). The major players in China Wiper Motor market include Shenghuabo Group, Bosch, Valeo, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the China market. Eastern China is the main market, and occupies about 25% of the whole market. Front Windshield Wiper Motor is the main type, with a share about 65%. Passenger Vehicle is the main application, which holds a share about 85%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wiper Motor in United States, including the following market information: United States Wiper Motor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wiper Motor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Wiper Motor companies in 2020 (%) The global Wiper Motor market size is expected to growth from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wiper Motor market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wiper Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wiper Motor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Wiper Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Front Windshield Wiper Motor, Rear Window Wiper Motor United States Wiper Motor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Wiper Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wiper Motor revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wiper Motor revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wiper Motor sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Wiper Motor sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Valeo, Bosch, Denso, Mitsuba, DY Corporation, Trico, DOGA, Lucas TVS, Cardone Industries, WAI Global, OSLV Italia, Shenghuabo Group, AVIC, FDM, CEU

