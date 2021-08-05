A windshield wiper or windscreen wiper is a device used to remove rain, snow, ice, washer fluid, water, and/or debris from a vehicle’s front window so the vehicle’s operator can better see what’s ahead of them. Wiper includes windshield wiper blades and wiper arm in the report. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of Automotive Wiper Blades industry. USA and Europe are the major market of Automotive Wiper Blades. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of Automotive Wiper Blades. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Automotive Wiper Blades industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for Automotive Wiper Blades is growing. As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for Automotive Wiper Blades. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Automotive Wiper Blades market will still be a market of fierce competition. In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Automotive Wiper manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of Automotive Wiper. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wiper in United States, including the following market information: United States Wiper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wiper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units) United States top five Wiper companies in 2020 (%) The global Wiper market size is expected to growth from US$ 5713.6 million in 2020 to US$ 6312.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wiper market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wiper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wiper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Wiper Blade, Wiper Arm United States Wiper Market, By End Use, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units) United States Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By End Use, 2020 (%), OEM, Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wiper revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wiper revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wiper sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units) Key companies Wiper sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Valeo, Bosch, Denso, Trico, Mitsuba, ITW, HELLA GmbH＆Co. KGaA, CAP, HEYNER GMBH, AIDO, Lukasi, KCW, DOGA, Pylon, Xiamen Meto Auto Parts, Guoyu, OSLV Italia

