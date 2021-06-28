Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Berry Global Group, Smurfit Kappa, Rexam

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Berry Global Group, Smurfit Kappa, Rexam, Owens- Illinois, Gerresheimer, Amcor, Ball Corp, Saxco, GloPak USA Corp, G3 Enterprises Inc, Ardagh Group, Oeneo, Multi-Color, Snyder Industries, Nampak

By Types:

Styrofoam

Paper

Wood

Glass Packaging

Others



By Applications:

Dry Wine

Semi-dry Wine

Semi-sweet Wine

Sweet Wine







Table of Contents:

1 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Product Overview

1.2 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Styrofoam

1.2.2 Paper

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Glass Packaging

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Application

4.1 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dry Wine

4.1.2 Semi-dry Wine

4.1.3 Semi-sweet Wine

4.1.4 Sweet Wine

4.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Country

5.1 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Country

6.1 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Country

8.1 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Business

10.1 Berry Global Group

10.1.1 Berry Global Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Berry Global Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Berry Global Group Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Berry Global Group Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.1.5 Berry Global Group Recent Development

10.2 Smurfit Kappa

10.2.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Smurfit Kappa Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Smurfit Kappa Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Berry Global Group Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.2.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

10.3 Rexam

10.3.1 Rexam Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rexam Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rexam Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rexam Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.3.5 Rexam Recent Development

10.4 Owens- Illinois

10.4.1 Owens- Illinois Corporation Information

10.4.2 Owens- Illinois Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Owens- Illinois Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Owens- Illinois Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.4.5 Owens- Illinois Recent Development

10.5 Gerresheimer

10.5.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gerresheimer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Gerresheimer Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Gerresheimer Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.5.5 Gerresheimer Recent Development

10.6 Amcor

10.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Amcor Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Amcor Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.6.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.7 Ball Corp

10.7.1 Ball Corp Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ball Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ball Corp Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ball Corp Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.7.5 Ball Corp Recent Development

10.8 Saxco

10.8.1 Saxco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Saxco Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Saxco Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Saxco Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.8.5 Saxco Recent Development

10.9 GloPak USA Corp

10.9.1 GloPak USA Corp Corporation Information

10.9.2 GloPak USA Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GloPak USA Corp Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GloPak USA Corp Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.9.5 GloPak USA Corp Recent Development

10.10 G3 Enterprises Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 G3 Enterprises Inc Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 G3 Enterprises Inc Recent Development

10.11 Ardagh Group

10.11.1 Ardagh Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ardagh Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ardagh Group Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ardagh Group Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.11.5 Ardagh Group Recent Development

10.12 Oeneo

10.12.1 Oeneo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Oeneo Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Oeneo Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Oeneo Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.12.5 Oeneo Recent Development

10.13 Multi-Color

10.13.1 Multi-Color Corporation Information

10.13.2 Multi-Color Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Multi-Color Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Multi-Color Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.13.5 Multi-Color Recent Development

10.14 Snyder Industries

10.14.1 Snyder Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Snyder Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Snyder Industries Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Snyder Industries Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.14.5 Snyder Industries Recent Development

10.15 Nampak

10.15.1 Nampak Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nampak Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nampak Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nampak Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Products Offered

10.15.5 Nampak Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Distributors

12.3 Wine Packaging Containers Closures and Accessories Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

