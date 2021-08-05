Wine is an alcoholic drink produced by the fermentation of grapes or other fruits. Global Wine main players are E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 15%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 55%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wine in United States, including the following market information: United States Wine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M L) United States top five Wine companies in 2020 (%) The global Wine market size is expected to growth from US$ 67230 million in 2020 to US$ 74610 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wine Market, By Price, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M L) United States Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Price, 2020 (%), Below 20 USD, 20-50 USD, Over 50 USD United States Wine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M L) United States Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Retail Market, Auction Sales

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wine revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wine revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wine sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M L) Key companies Wine sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Concha y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor, Pernod-Ricard, Bronco Wine, Caviro, Trinchero Family Estates, Antinori, Changyu, Casella Family Brands, Diageo, China Great Wall Wine, Jacob‘s Creek, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

