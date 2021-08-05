Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materials—a 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons). Global Wind Turbine Blade key players include Sinoma, Zhongfu Lianzhong, LM Wind Power, Avic, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 40 percent. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Turbine Blade in United States, including the following market information: United States Wind Turbine Blade Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wind Turbine Blade Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Wind Turbine Blade companies in 2020 (%) The global Wind Turbine Blade market size is expected to growth from US$ 9542 million in 2020 to US$ 21100 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wind Turbine Blade market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wind Turbine Blade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Wind Turbine Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Below 1.5 MW, 1.5 MW, 1.5-2.0 MW, 2.0 MW, 2.0-3.0 MW, 3.0 MW, 3.0-5.0 MW, Over 5.0 MW United States Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Wind Turbine Blade Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Energy, Plastics, Composites, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wind Turbine Blade revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wind Turbine Blade revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wind Turbine Blade sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Wind Turbine Blade sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon, Tecsis, Siemens(Gamesa), Suzlon, TPI Composites, Siemens, CARBON ROTEC, Acciona, Inox Wind, Zhongfu Lianzhong, Avic, Sinoma, TMT, New United, United Power, Mingyang, XEMC New Energy, DEC, Haizhuang Windpower, Wanyuan, CSR, SANY

