Wind Turbine Blade Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon

The global Wind Turbine Blade market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wind Turbine Blade market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wind Turbine Blade market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wind Turbine Blade market, such as LM Wind Power, Vestas, Enercon, Tecsis, Siemens(Gamesa), Suzlon, TPI Composites, Siemens, CARBON ROTEC, Acciona, Inox Wind, Zhongfu Lianzhong, Avic, Sinoma, TMT, New United, United Power, Mingyang, XEMC New Energy, DEC, Haizhuang Windpower, Wanyuan, CSR, SANY They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wind Turbine Blade market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wind Turbine Blade market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Wind Turbine Blade market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wind Turbine Blade industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wind Turbine Blade market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wind Turbine Blade market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wind Turbine Blade market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wind Turbine Blade market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market by Product: < 1.5 MW, 1.5 MW, 1.5-2.0 MW, 2.0 MW, 2.0-3.0 MW, 3.0 MW, 3.0-5.0 MW, ≥5.0 MW

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market by Application: Energy, Plastics, Composites, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wind Turbine Blade market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wind Turbine Blade market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wind Turbine Blade industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wind Turbine Blade market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wind Turbine Blade market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wind Turbine Blade market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 < 1.5 MW

1.3.3 1.5 MW

1.3.4 1.5-2.0 MW

1.3.5 2.0 MW

1.3.6 2.0-3.0 MW

1.3.7 3.0 MW

1.3.8 3.0-5.0 MW

1.3.9 ≥5.0 MW

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Energy

1.4.3 Plastics

1.4.4 Composites

1.4.5 Other 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Wind Turbine Blade Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Wind Turbine Blade Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Wind Turbine Blade Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Wind Turbine Blade Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wind Turbine Blade as of 2019)

3.4 Global Wind Turbine Blade Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Wind Turbine Blade Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wind Turbine Blade Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Wind Turbine Blade Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Wind Turbine Blade Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Wind Turbine Blade Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Wind Turbine Blade Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Wind Turbine Blade Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Wind Turbine Blade Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Wind Turbine Blade Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Wind Turbine Blade Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Wind Turbine Blade Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Wind Turbine Blade Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Wind Turbine Blade Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Wind Turbine Blade Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 LM Wind Power

8.1.1 LM Wind Power Corporation Information

8.1.2 LM Wind Power Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 LM Wind Power Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.1.5 LM Wind Power SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 LM Wind Power Recent Developments

8.2 Vestas

8.2.1 Vestas Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vestas Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Vestas Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.2.5 Vestas SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Vestas Recent Developments

8.3 Enercon

8.3.1 Enercon Corporation Information

8.3.2 Enercon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Enercon Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.3.5 Enercon SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Enercon Recent Developments

8.4 Tecsis

8.4.1 Tecsis Corporation Information

8.4.2 Tecsis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Tecsis Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.4.5 Tecsis SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Tecsis Recent Developments

8.5 Siemens(Gamesa)

8.5.1 Siemens(Gamesa) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Siemens(Gamesa) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Siemens(Gamesa) Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.5.5 Siemens(Gamesa) SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Siemens(Gamesa) Recent Developments

8.6 Suzlon

8.6.1 Suzlon Corporation Information

8.6.3 Suzlon Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Suzlon Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.6.5 Suzlon SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Suzlon Recent Developments

8.7 TPI Composites

8.7.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information

8.7.2 TPI Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 TPI Composites Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.7.5 TPI Composites SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 TPI Composites Recent Developments

8.8 Siemens

8.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.8.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Siemens Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.8.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.9 CARBON ROTEC

8.9.1 CARBON ROTEC Corporation Information

8.9.2 CARBON ROTEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 CARBON ROTEC Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.9.5 CARBON ROTEC SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 CARBON ROTEC Recent Developments

8.10 Acciona

8.10.1 Acciona Corporation Information

8.10.2 Acciona Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Acciona Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.10.5 Acciona SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Acciona Recent Developments

8.11 Inox Wind

8.11.1 Inox Wind Corporation Information

8.11.2 Inox Wind Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Inox Wind Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.11.5 Inox Wind SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Inox Wind Recent Developments

8.12 Zhongfu Lianzhong

8.12.1 Zhongfu Lianzhong Corporation Information

8.12.2 Zhongfu Lianzhong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Zhongfu Lianzhong Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.12.5 Zhongfu Lianzhong SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Zhongfu Lianzhong Recent Developments

8.13 Avic

8.13.1 Avic Corporation Information

8.13.2 Avic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Avic Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.13.5 Avic SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Avic Recent Developments

8.14 Sinoma

8.14.1 Sinoma Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sinoma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sinoma Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.14.5 Sinoma SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sinoma Recent Developments

8.15 TMT

8.15.1 TMT Corporation Information

8.15.2 TMT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 TMT Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.15.5 TMT SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 TMT Recent Developments

8.16 New United

8.16.1 New United Corporation Information

8.16.2 New United Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 New United Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.16.5 New United SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 New United Recent Developments

8.17 United Power

8.17.1 United Power Corporation Information

8.17.2 United Power Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 United Power Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.17.5 United Power SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 United Power Recent Developments

8.18 Mingyang

8.18.1 Mingyang Corporation Information

8.18.2 Mingyang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Mingyang Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.18.5 Mingyang SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Mingyang Recent Developments

8.19 XEMC New Energy

8.19.1 XEMC New Energy Corporation Information

8.19.2 XEMC New Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 XEMC New Energy Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.19.5 XEMC New Energy SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 XEMC New Energy Recent Developments

8.20 DEC

8.20.1 DEC Corporation Information

8.20.2 DEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 DEC Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.20.5 DEC SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 DEC Recent Developments

8.21 Haizhuang Windpower

8.21.1 Haizhuang Windpower Corporation Information

8.21.2 Haizhuang Windpower Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.21.3 Haizhuang Windpower Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.21.5 Haizhuang Windpower SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 Haizhuang Windpower Recent Developments

8.22 Wanyuan

8.22.1 Wanyuan Corporation Information

8.22.2 Wanyuan Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.22.3 Wanyuan Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.22.5 Wanyuan SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 Wanyuan Recent Developments

8.23 CSR

8.23.1 CSR Corporation Information

8.23.2 CSR Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.23.3 CSR Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.23.5 CSR SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 CSR Recent Developments

8.24 SANY

8.24.1 SANY Corporation Information

8.24.2 SANY Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.24.3 SANY Wind Turbine Blade Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Wind Turbine Blade Products and Services

8.24.5 SANY SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 SANY Recent Developments 9 Wind Turbine Blade Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Wind Turbine Blade Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Wind Turbine Blade Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Turbine Blade Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wind Turbine Blade Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wind Turbine Blade Distributors

11.3 Wind Turbine Blade Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

