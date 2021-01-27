Wind Tower Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Titan Wind Energy, CS Wind Corporation, Shanghai Taisheng

The tower is an important element in the structure of a wind turbine. It transmits loads from the nacelle to the foundation and is a significant factor in determining profitability: the higher the tower, the higher the energy output. With the government’s favorable policies and efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy in power generation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become a promising market for wind power towers in the next few years, which will reach over 55% market share by 2025 from 52% in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Wind Tower Market The global Wind Tower market size is projected to reach US$ 12190 million by 2026, from US$ 7116.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Wind Tower Scope and Segment Wind Tower market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wind Tower market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Trinity Structural Towers, Titan Wind Energy, CS Wind Corporation, Shanghai Taisheng, Dajin Heavy Industry, Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd, Valmont, DONGKUK S&C, Enercon, Vestas, KGW, Dongkuk Steel, Win & P., Ltd., Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE), Qingdao Pingcheng, Speco, Miracle Equipment, Harbin Red Boiler Group, Baolong Equipment, Chengxi Shipyard, Broadwind, Qingdao Wuxiao, Haili Wind Power, WINDAR Renovables

Wind Tower Breakdown Data by Type

Tubular Steel, Concrete, Hybrid, Others, Tubular steel type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 91.71% market share in 2018.

Wind Tower Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore, Onshore, By application, onshore is the largest consumer group, with market share of 94.68% in 2018. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wind Tower market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wind Tower market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Wind Tower Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Wind Tower Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tubular Steel

1.2.3 Concrete

1.2.4 Hybrid

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offshore

1.3.3 Onshore 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Wind Tower Production 2.1 Global Wind Tower Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Wind Tower Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Wind Tower Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wind Tower Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Southeast Asia 2.9 South Korea 3 Global Wind Tower Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Wind Tower Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Wind Tower Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wind Tower Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Wind Tower Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Wind Tower Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wind Tower Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Wind Tower Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wind Tower Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wind Tower Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Wind Tower Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wind Tower Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wind Tower Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Wind Tower Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wind Tower Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wind Tower Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wind Tower Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wind Tower Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Wind Tower Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wind Tower Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wind Tower Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Wind Tower Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wind Tower Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wind Tower Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Wind Tower Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wind Tower Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wind Tower Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Wind Tower Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wind Tower Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wind Tower Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Wind Tower Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wind Tower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wind Tower Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Wind Tower Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wind Tower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wind Tower Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Wind Tower Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wind Tower Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wind Tower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Wind Tower Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wind Tower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wind Tower Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Wind Tower Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wind Tower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wind Tower Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Wind Tower Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wind Tower Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wind Tower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wind Tower Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Wind Tower Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wind Tower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wind Tower Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Wind Tower Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wind Tower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wind Tower Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Wind Tower Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wind Tower Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wind Tower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Trinity Structural Towers

12.1.1 Trinity Structural Towers Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trinity Structural Towers Overview

12.1.3 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Product Description

12.1.5 Trinity Structural Towers Related Developments 12.2 Titan Wind Energy

12.2.1 Titan Wind Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Titan Wind Energy Overview

12.2.3 Titan Wind Energy Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Titan Wind Energy Wind Tower Product Description

12.2.5 Titan Wind Energy Related Developments 12.3 CS Wind Corporation

12.3.1 CS Wind Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 CS Wind Corporation Overview

12.3.3 CS Wind Corporation Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CS Wind Corporation Wind Tower Product Description

12.3.5 CS Wind Corporation Related Developments 12.4 Shanghai Taisheng

12.4.1 Shanghai Taisheng Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shanghai Taisheng Overview

12.4.3 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Tower Product Description

12.4.5 Shanghai Taisheng Related Developments 12.5 Dajin Heavy Industry

12.5.1 Dajin Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dajin Heavy Industry Overview

12.5.3 Dajin Heavy Industry Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dajin Heavy Industry Wind Tower Product Description

12.5.5 Dajin Heavy Industry Related Developments 12.6 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd

12.6.1 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Wind Tower Product Description

12.6.5 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Related Developments 12.7 Valmont

12.7.1 Valmont Corporation Information

12.7.2 Valmont Overview

12.7.3 Valmont Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Valmont Wind Tower Product Description

12.7.5 Valmont Related Developments 12.8 DONGKUK S&C

12.8.1 DONGKUK S&C Corporation Information

12.8.2 DONGKUK S&C Overview

12.8.3 DONGKUK S&C Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DONGKUK S&C Wind Tower Product Description

12.8.5 DONGKUK S&C Related Developments 12.9 Enercon

12.9.1 Enercon Corporation Information

12.9.2 Enercon Overview

12.9.3 Enercon Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Enercon Wind Tower Product Description

12.9.5 Enercon Related Developments 12.10 Vestas

12.10.1 Vestas Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vestas Overview

12.10.3 Vestas Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Vestas Wind Tower Product Description

12.10.5 Vestas Related Developments 12.11 KGW

12.11.1 KGW Corporation Information

12.11.2 KGW Overview

12.11.3 KGW Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 KGW Wind Tower Product Description

12.11.5 KGW Related Developments 12.12 Dongkuk Steel

12.12.1 Dongkuk Steel Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dongkuk Steel Overview

12.12.3 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Product Description

12.12.5 Dongkuk Steel Related Developments 12.13 Win & P., Ltd.

12.13.1 Win & P., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Win & P., Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 Win & P., Ltd. Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Win & P., Ltd. Wind Tower Product Description

12.13.5 Win & P., Ltd. Related Developments 12.14 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE)

12.14.1 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Overview

12.14.3 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Wind Tower Product Description

12.14.5 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Related Developments 12.15 Qingdao Pingcheng

12.15.1 Qingdao Pingcheng Corporation Information

12.15.2 Qingdao Pingcheng Overview

12.15.3 Qingdao Pingcheng Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Qingdao Pingcheng Wind Tower Product Description

12.15.5 Qingdao Pingcheng Related Developments 12.16 Speco

12.16.1 Speco Corporation Information

12.16.2 Speco Overview

12.16.3 Speco Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Speco Wind Tower Product Description

12.16.5 Speco Related Developments 12.17 Miracle Equipment

12.17.1 Miracle Equipment Corporation Information

12.17.2 Miracle Equipment Overview

12.17.3 Miracle Equipment Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Miracle Equipment Wind Tower Product Description

12.17.5 Miracle Equipment Related Developments 12.18 Harbin Red Boiler Group

12.18.1 Harbin Red Boiler Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Harbin Red Boiler Group Overview

12.18.3 Harbin Red Boiler Group Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Harbin Red Boiler Group Wind Tower Product Description

12.18.5 Harbin Red Boiler Group Related Developments 12.19 Baolong Equipment

12.19.1 Baolong Equipment Corporation Information

12.19.2 Baolong Equipment Overview

12.19.3 Baolong Equipment Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Baolong Equipment Wind Tower Product Description

12.19.5 Baolong Equipment Related Developments 12.20 Chengxi Shipyard

12.20.1 Chengxi Shipyard Corporation Information

12.20.2 Chengxi Shipyard Overview

12.20.3 Chengxi Shipyard Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Chengxi Shipyard Wind Tower Product Description

12.20.5 Chengxi Shipyard Related Developments 8.21 Broadwind

12.21.1 Broadwind Corporation Information

12.21.2 Broadwind Overview

12.21.3 Broadwind Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Broadwind Wind Tower Product Description

12.21.5 Broadwind Related Developments 12.22 Qingdao Wuxiao

12.22.1 Qingdao Wuxiao Corporation Information

12.22.2 Qingdao Wuxiao Overview

12.22.3 Qingdao Wuxiao Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Qingdao Wuxiao Wind Tower Product Description

12.22.5 Qingdao Wuxiao Related Developments 12.23 Haili Wind Power

12.23.1 Haili Wind Power Corporation Information

12.23.2 Haili Wind Power Overview

12.23.3 Haili Wind Power Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Haili Wind Power Wind Tower Product Description

12.23.5 Haili Wind Power Related Developments 12.24 WINDAR Renovables

12.24.1 WINDAR Renovables Corporation Information

12.24.2 WINDAR Renovables Overview

12.24.3 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Product Description

12.24.5 WINDAR Renovables Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Wind Tower Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Wind Tower Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Wind Tower Production Mode & Process 13.4 Wind Tower Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wind Tower Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wind Tower Distributors 13.5 Wind Tower Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Wind Tower Industry Trends 14.2 Wind Tower Market Drivers 14.3 Wind Tower Market Challenges 14.4 Wind Tower Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Wind Tower Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us