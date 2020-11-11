Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players:, Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD, Transphorm

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering current market trend and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD, Transphorm Market Segment by Product Type: , GaN Power Devices, SiC Power Devices Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1573150/global-wide-bandgap-power-wbg-power-device-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1573150/global-wide-bandgap-power-wbg-power-device-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/8dfab50c83c8e5fe886c15b110f7df36,0,1,global-wide-bandgap-power-wbg-power-device-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Overview

1.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Product Overview

1.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GaN Power Devices

1.2.2 SiC Power Devices

1.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application

4.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive & Transportation

4.1.3 Industrial Use

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device by Application 5 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Business

10.1 Infineon

10.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Infineon Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Infineon Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Recent Development

10.2 Rohm

10.2.1 Rohm Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rohm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rohm Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Rohm Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.4 STMicro

10.4.1 STMicro Corporation Information

10.4.2 STMicro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 STMicro Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 STMicro Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.4.5 STMicro Recent Development

10.5 Fuji

10.5.1 Fuji Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fuji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fuji Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fuji Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.5.5 Fuji Recent Development

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toshiba Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.7 Microchip Technology

10.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Microchip Technology Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Microchip Technology Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.8 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

10.8.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.8.5 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Recent Development

10.9 GeneSic

10.9.1 GeneSic Corporation Information

10.9.2 GeneSic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GeneSic Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GeneSic Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.9.5 GeneSic Recent Development

10.10 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Recent Development

10.11 GaN Systems

10.11.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 GaN Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GaN Systems Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.11.5 GaN Systems Recent Development

10.12 VisIC Technologies LTD

10.12.1 VisIC Technologies LTD Corporation Information

10.12.2 VisIC Technologies LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 VisIC Technologies LTD Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 VisIC Technologies LTD Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.12.5 VisIC Technologies LTD Recent Development

10.13 Transphorm

10.13.1 Transphorm Corporation Information

10.13.2 Transphorm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Transphorm Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Products Offered

10.13.5 Transphorm Recent Development 11 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wide-Bandgap Power (WBG) Power Device Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.