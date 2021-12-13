Wide Area RFID Systems Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027- Mojix, Inc., Impinj, Inc.

Complete study of the global Wide Area RFID Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wide Area RFID Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wide Area RFID Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Wide Area RFID Systems market include Mojix, Inc., Impinj, Inc., Guard RFID Solutions, Inc., Balluff GmbH, PervasID Ltd., Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd., Trackware B.V., Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd., Idesco Oy, Balogh Group, GAO RFID, Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Wide Area RFID Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wide Area RFID Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wide Area RFID Systems industry. Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segment By Type: Readers, Antennas, Software Wide Area RFID Systems Global Wide Area RFID Systems Market Segment By Application: Automotive, Retail, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wide Area RFID Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Wide Area RFID Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wide Area RFID Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wide Area RFID Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wide Area RFID Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wide Area RFID Systems market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Readers

1.2.3 Antennas

1.2.4 Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Oil And Gas

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4 Global Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Mojix, Inc.

11.1.1 Mojix, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Mojix, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Mojix, Inc. Introduction

11.1.4 Mojix, Inc. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Mojix, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Impinj, Inc.

11.2.1 Impinj, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Impinj, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Impinj, Inc. Introduction

11.2.4 Impinj, Inc. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Impinj, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc.

11.3.1 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc. Introduction

11.3.4 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Guard RFID Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Balluff GmbH

11.4.1 Balluff GmbH Company Details

11.4.2 Balluff GmbH Business Overview

11.4.3 Balluff GmbH Introduction

11.4.4 Balluff GmbH Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Balluff GmbH Recent Development

11.5 PervasID Ltd.

11.5.1 PervasID Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 PervasID Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 PervasID Ltd. Introduction

11.5.4 PervasID Ltd. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 PervasID Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd.

11.6.1 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.6.2 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.6.3 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction

11.6.4 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Shenzhen Jietong Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.7 Trackware B.V.

11.7.1 Trackware B.V. Company Details

11.7.2 Trackware B.V. Business Overview

11.7.3 Trackware B.V. Introduction

11.7.4 Trackware B.V. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Trackware B.V. Recent Development

11.8 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.8.2 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.8.3 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. Introduction

11.8.4 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Shenzhen Marktrace Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.9 Idesco Oy

11.9.1 Idesco Oy Company Details

11.9.2 Idesco Oy Business Overview

11.9.3 Idesco Oy Introduction

11.9.4 Idesco Oy Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Idesco Oy Recent Development

11.10 Balogh Group

11.10.1 Balogh Group Company Details

11.10.2 Balogh Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Balogh Group Introduction

11.10.4 Balogh Group Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Balogh Group Recent Development

11.11 GAO RFID, Inc.

11.11.1 GAO RFID, Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 GAO RFID, Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 GAO RFID, Inc. Introduction

11.11.4 GAO RFID, Inc. Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 GAO RFID, Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

11.12.1 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Company Details

11.12.2 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Business Overview

11.12.3 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Introduction

11.12.4 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Revenue in Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details