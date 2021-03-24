Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027| TP-Link, Netgear, Asus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Research Report: TP-Link, Netgear, Asus, Cisco, Huawei, Xiaomi, Tenda

Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market by Type: Router, WLAN Card, Others

Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market by Application: Home Use, Commercial Use

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Wi-Fi 6 Devices report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Wi-Fi 6 Devices market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Wi-Fi 6 Devices report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Router

1.2.3 WLAN Card

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 TP-Link

11.1.1 TP-Link Corporation Information

11.1.2 TP-Link Overview

11.1.3 TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.1.5 TP-Link Recent Developments

11.2 Netgear

11.2.1 Netgear Corporation Information

11.2.2 Netgear Overview

11.2.3 Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Netgear Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.2.5 Netgear Recent Developments

11.3 Asus

11.3.1 Asus Corporation Information

11.3.2 Asus Overview

11.3.3 Asus Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Asus Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.3.5 Asus Recent Developments

11.4 Cisco

11.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cisco Overview

11.4.3 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments

11.5 Huawei

11.5.1 Huawei Corporation Information

11.5.2 Huawei Overview

11.5.3 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.5.5 Huawei Recent Developments

11.6 Xiaomi

11.6.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

11.6.2 Xiaomi Overview

11.6.3 Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.6.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments

11.7 Tenda

11.7.1 Tenda Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tenda Overview

11.7.3 Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Tenda Wi-Fi 6 Devices Product Description

11.7.5 Tenda Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Distributors

12.5 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Industry Trends

13.2 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Drivers

13.3 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Wi-Fi 6 Devices Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

