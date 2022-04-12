Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028|Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Research Report: Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc., Intel Corporation, Celeno, MediaTek Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ST Microelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV

Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market by Type: WLAN Infrastructure Devices, Consumer Electronics, Industrial IoT Devices, Connected Vehicles, Drones, Others

Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market by Application: Residentials, Commercial, Industrial

The global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 WLAN Infrastructure Devices

1.2.3 Consumer Electronics

1.2.4 Industrial IoT Devices

1.2.5 Connected Vehicles

1.2.6 Drones

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residentials

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production

2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset in 2021

4.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Broadcom

12.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.1.2 Broadcom Overview

12.1.3 Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

12.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.2.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Overview

12.2.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

12.3 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

12.3.1 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc. Overview

12.3.3 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Intel Corporation

12.4.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intel Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Intel Corporation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Intel Corporation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Celeno

12.5.1 Celeno Corporation Information

12.5.2 Celeno Overview

12.5.3 Celeno Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Celeno Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Celeno Recent Developments

12.6 MediaTek Inc.

12.6.1 MediaTek Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 MediaTek Inc. Overview

12.6.3 MediaTek Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 MediaTek Inc. Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 MediaTek Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.7.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Corporation Information

12.7.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated Overview

12.7.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated Recent Developments

12.8 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

12.8.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 ST Microelectronics NV

12.9.1 ST Microelectronics NV Corporation Information

12.9.2 ST Microelectronics NV Overview

12.9.3 ST Microelectronics NV Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 ST Microelectronics NV Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 ST Microelectronics NV Recent Developments

12.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.10.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Corporation Information

12.10.2 NXP Semiconductors NV Overview

12.10.3 NXP Semiconductors NV Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Production Mode & Process

13.4 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Distributors

13.5 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Industry Trends

14.2 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Drivers

14.3 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Challenges

14.4 Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

