Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Growth, 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2027 Forecast Research Cisco, Aruba (HPE), Huawei

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market.

The research report on the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Leading Players

Cisco, Aruba (HPE), Huawei, Ubiquiti, Ruckus (CommScope), Comcast Business, Aerohive, Mojo Networks (Arista Networks), Tplink, Intel, D-Link, Qualcomm, ASUS, NXP Semiconductors

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Segmentation by Product

Hardware

Software

Services

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Segmentation by Application

IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market?

How will the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax)

1.1 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Overview

1.1.1 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Product Scope

1.1.2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services 3 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 IT and Telecommunications

3.5 BFSI

3.6 Retail

3.7 Government and Public Sector

3.8 Healthcare 4 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco

5.1.1 Cisco Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Cisco Recent Developments

5.2 Aruba (HPE)

5.2.1 Aruba (HPE) Profile

5.2.2 Aruba (HPE) Main Business

5.2.3 Aruba (HPE) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aruba (HPE) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Aruba (HPE) Recent Developments

5.3 Huawei

5.3.1 Huawei Profile

5.3.2 Huawei Main Business

5.3.3 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Huawei Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments

5.4 Ubiquiti

5.4.1 Ubiquiti Profile

5.4.2 Ubiquiti Main Business

5.4.3 Ubiquiti Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ubiquiti Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments

5.5 Ruckus (CommScope)

5.5.1 Ruckus (CommScope) Profile

5.5.2 Ruckus (CommScope) Main Business

5.5.3 Ruckus (CommScope) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Ruckus (CommScope) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Ruckus (CommScope) Recent Developments

5.6 Comcast Business

5.6.1 Comcast Business Profile

5.6.2 Comcast Business Main Business

5.6.3 Comcast Business Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Comcast Business Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Comcast Business Recent Developments

5.7 Aerohive

5.7.1 Aerohive Profile

5.7.2 Aerohive Main Business

5.7.3 Aerohive Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Aerohive Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Aerohive Recent Developments

5.8 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks)

5.8.1 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks) Profile

5.8.2 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks) Main Business

5.8.3 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Mojo Networks (Arista Networks) Recent Developments

5.9 Tplink

5.9.1 Tplink Profile

5.9.2 Tplink Main Business

5.9.3 Tplink Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Tplink Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Tplink Recent Developments

5.10 Intel

5.10.1 Intel Profile

5.10.2 Intel Main Business

5.10.3 Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.11 D-Link

5.11.1 D-Link Profile

5.11.2 D-Link Main Business

5.11.3 D-Link Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 D-Link Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 D-Link Recent Developments

5.12 Qualcomm

5.12.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.12.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.12.3 Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.13 ASUS

5.13.1 ASUS Profile

5.13.2 ASUS Main Business

5.13.3 ASUS Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ASUS Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 ASUS Recent Developments

5.14 NXP Semiconductors

5.14.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile

5.14.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business

5.14.3 NXP Semiconductors Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 NXP Semiconductors Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Dynamics

11.1 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Industry Trends

11.2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Drivers

11.3 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Challenges

11.4 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

