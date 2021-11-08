Why PTC Thermistors Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- TE, Polytronics, Wayon

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global PTC Thermistors market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global PTC Thermistors Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global PTC Thermistors market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Global PTC Thermistors Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global PTC Thermistors market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the PTC Thermistors market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report:TE, Polytronics, Wayon, Bourns, Fuzetec, Sea & Land, Keter, Hollyland, TDK(EPCOS), VISHAY, Amphenol(GE SENSING), Jinke, MURATA, Thinking, HIEL, HGTECH

PTC stands for Positive Temperature Coefficient. PTC thermistors are ceramic components whose electrical resistance rapidly increases when a certain temperature is exceeded. This property makes them ideal for use in countless applications of modern electrical and electronic engineering, for example, as self-resetting fuses against current overload or for short circuit protection in motors. PTC thermistors are used in electronic lamp ballasts and switch-mode power supplies for delayed switching. Special motor-start PTC thermistors are also used in refrigerator compressors, for instance. Ceramic PTC (CPTC) and Polymer PTC (PPTC) are two types based on production technology, and both are covered by data in this report. NTC Thermistors market is dominated by few players, TE is a leader, with a market share over 30%, followed by Polytronics, Wayon, Bourns, TDK(EPCOS), Keter, Amphenol(GE SENSING), Thinking, Murata and VISHAY. The top 10 listed companies accounted for over 80% market share. China is the largest producer and consumer, followed by US, EU and Japan. The global PTC Thermistors market size is projected to reach US$ 433.8 million by 2027, from US$ 309 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027. Segment by Technology, CPTC, PPTC

Global PTC Thermistors Market: Application Segments: Computers/Peripherals, Telecom/Datacom Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Medical Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Power Supplies/DC Converters, Home Appliance, Others

Global PTC Thermistors Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global PTC Thermistors market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global PTC Thermistors market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

