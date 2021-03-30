Why Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- Ingenico S.A, PAX Technology Ltd, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. The authors of the report segment the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Ingenico S.A, PAX Technology Ltd, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), VeriFone Systems, Inc, HP Development Company, L.P, Toshiba Corporation, Intuit, Inc, First Data Corporation, iZettle AB, PayPal Holdings, Inc, Square, Inc, Dspread Technology, Inc.
Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market.
Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Product
Full mPOS, Semi-mobile POS, Mobile Phone POS
Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Application
Restaurants, Retail, Health Care, Hospitality, Logistics
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Full mPOS
1.2.3 Semi-mobile POS
1.2.4 Mobile Phone POS
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Restaurants
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Hospitality
1.3.6 Logistics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Industry Trends
2.4.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Restraints 3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales
3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ingenico S.A.
12.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ingenico S.A. Overview
12.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.1.5 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Ingenico S.A. Recent Developments
12.2 PAX Technology Ltd.
12.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 PAX Technology Ltd. Overview
12.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.2.5 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 PAX Technology Ltd. Recent Developments
12.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Overview
12.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Recent Developments
12.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.
12.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Corporation Information
12.4.2 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Overview
12.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.4.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Recent Developments
12.5 HP Development Company, L.P.
12.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Corporation Information
12.5.2 HP Development Company, L.P. Overview
12.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.5.5 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 HP Development Company, L.P. Recent Developments
12.6 Toshiba Corporation
12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Toshiba Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 Intuit, Inc.
12.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Intuit, Inc. Overview
12.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.7.5 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Intuit, Inc. Recent Developments
12.8 First Data Corporation
12.8.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 First Data Corporation Overview
12.8.3 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.8.5 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 First Data Corporation Recent Developments
12.9 iZettle AB
12.9.1 iZettle AB Corporation Information
12.9.2 iZettle AB Overview
12.9.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.9.5 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 iZettle AB Recent Developments
12.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.
12.10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information
12.10.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Overview
12.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.10.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments
12.11 Square, Inc.
12.11.1 Square, Inc. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Square, Inc. Overview
12.11.3 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.11.5 Square, Inc. Recent Developments
12.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.
12.12.1 Dspread Technology, Inc. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Dspread Technology, Inc. Overview
12.12.3 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products and Services
12.12.5 Dspread Technology, Inc. Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Distributors
13.5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
