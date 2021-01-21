Why AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market will be in Trend in Coming Period? Top Key Players- GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare

Los Angeles United States: The global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Philips Healthcare, Samsung, Medtronic, NVIDIA, Alibaba Cloud, Sense Time, Pvmed, Neusoft, PereDoc

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market.

Segmentation by Product: , Hardware, Software AI-based Medical Image Analysis

Segmentation by Application: , Orthopedics, Neurology, Respiratory, Oncology, Others Based on

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market

Showing the development of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market. In order to collect key insights about the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI-based Medical Image Analysis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI-based Medical Image Analysis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI-based Medical Image Analysis market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Orthopedics

1.3.3 Neurology

1.3.4 Respiratory

1.3.5 Oncology

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI-based Medical Image Analysis Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI-based Medical Image Analysis Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue

3.4 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI-based Medical Image Analysis Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players AI-based Medical Image Analysis Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI-based Medical Image Analysis Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 AI-based Medical Image Analysis Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI-based Medical Image Analysis Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI-based Medical Image Analysis Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.1.3 GE Healthcare AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.2 IBM Watson Health

11.2.1 IBM Watson Health Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Watson Health Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Watson Health AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Watson Health Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 IBM Watson Health Recent Development

11.3 Philips Healthcare

11.3.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

11.3.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

11.3.3 Philips Healthcare AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.3.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Samsung Company Details

11.4.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.4.3 Samsung AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.4.4 Samsung Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.5 Medtronic

11.5.1 Medtronic Company Details

11.5.2 Medtronic Business Overview

11.5.3 Medtronic AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.5.4 Medtronic Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.6 NVIDIA

11.6.1 NVIDIA Company Details

11.6.2 NVIDIA Business Overview

11.6.3 NVIDIA AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.6.4 NVIDIA Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

11.7 Alibaba Cloud

11.7.1 Alibaba Cloud Company Details

11.7.2 Alibaba Cloud Business Overview

11.7.3 Alibaba Cloud AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.7.4 Alibaba Cloud Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Alibaba Cloud Recent Development

11.8 Sense Time

11.8.1 Sense Time Company Details

11.8.2 Sense Time Business Overview

11.8.3 Sense Time AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.8.4 Sense Time Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Sense Time Recent Development

11.9 Pvmed

11.9.1 Pvmed Company Details

11.9.2 Pvmed Business Overview

11.9.3 Pvmed AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.9.4 Pvmed Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Pvmed Recent Development

11.10 Neusoft

11.10.1 Neusoft Company Details

11.10.2 Neusoft Business Overview

11.10.3 Neusoft AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

11.10.4 Neusoft Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Neusoft Recent Development

11.11 PereDoc

10.11.1 PereDoc Company Details

10.11.2 PereDoc Business Overview

10.11.3 PereDoc AI-based Medical Image Analysis Introduction

10.11.4 PereDoc Revenue in AI-based Medical Image Analysis Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PereDoc Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

