White Wine Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | E&J Gallo Winey, Constellation Brands, Pernod-Ricard

The report titled Global White Wine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global White Wine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global White Wine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global White Wine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global White Wine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The White Wine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the White Wine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global White Wine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global White Wine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global White Wine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global White Wine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global White Wine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: E&J Gallo Winey

Constellation Brands

Pernod-Ricard

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Diageo

Accolade Wines

Casella Family Brands

Grupo Penaflor

Caviro Distillerie

Vina Concha y Toro

Castel Group

Trinchero Family Estates

Great Wall

Yantai Changyu Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry White Wine

Semi-sweet White Wine

Sweet White Wine



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial

Others



The White Wine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global White Wine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global White Wine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the White Wine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in White Wine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global White Wine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global White Wine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global White Wine market?

Table of Contents:

1 White Wine Market Overview

1.1 White Wine Product Scope

1.2 White Wine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global White Wine Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Dry White Wine

1.2.3 Semi-sweet White Wine

1.2.4 Sweet White Wine

1.3 White Wine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global White Wine Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 White Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global White Wine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global White Wine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global White Wine Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 White Wine Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global White Wine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global White Wine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global White Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global White Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global White Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global White Wine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global White Wine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India White Wine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global White Wine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top White Wine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top White Wine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global White Wine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in White Wine as of 2020)

3.4 Global White Wine Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers White Wine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global White Wine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global White Wine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global White Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global White Wine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global White Wine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global White Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global White Wine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global White Wine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global White Wine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global White Wine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global White Wine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global White Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global White Wine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global White Wine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global White Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global White Wine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global White Wine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global White Wine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America White Wine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America White Wine Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe White Wine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe White Wine Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 137 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China White Wine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China White Wine Sales by Company

8.1.1 China White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 165 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan White Wine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan White Wine Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia White Wine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K L Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K L Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India White Wine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India White Wine Sales by Company

11.1.1 India White Wine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India White Wine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India White Wine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in White Wine Business

12.1 E&J Gallo Winey

12.1.1 E&J Gallo Winey Corporation Information

12.1.2 E&J Gallo Winey Business Overview

12.1.3 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 E&J Gallo Winey White Wine Products Offered

12.1.5 E&J Gallo Winey Recent Development

12.2 Constellation Brands

12.2.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

12.2.2 Constellation Brands Business Overview

12.2.3 Constellation Brands White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Constellation Brands White Wine Products Offered

12.2.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

12.3 Pernod-Ricard

12.3.1 Pernod-Ricard Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pernod-Ricard Business Overview

12.3.3 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pernod-Ricard White Wine Products Offered

12.3.5 Pernod-Ricard Recent Development

12.4 The Wine Group

12.4.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Wine Group Business Overview

12.4.3 The Wine Group White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Wine Group White Wine Products Offered

12.4.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

12.5 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

12.5.1 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Business Overview

12.5.3 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) White Wine Products Offered

12.5.5 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Recent Development

12.6 Diageo

12.6.1 Diageo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Diageo Business Overview

12.6.3 Diageo White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Diageo White Wine Products Offered

12.6.5 Diageo Recent Development

12.7 Accolade Wines

12.7.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

12.7.2 Accolade Wines Business Overview

12.7.3 Accolade Wines White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Accolade Wines White Wine Products Offered

12.7.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

12.8 Casella Family Brands

12.8.1 Casella Family Brands Corporation Information

12.8.2 Casella Family Brands Business Overview

12.8.3 Casella Family Brands White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Casella Family Brands White Wine Products Offered

12.8.5 Casella Family Brands Recent Development

12.9 Grupo Penaflor

12.9.1 Grupo Penaflor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Grupo Penaflor Business Overview

12.9.3 Grupo Penaflor White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Grupo Penaflor White Wine Products Offered

12.9.5 Grupo Penaflor Recent Development

12.10 Caviro Distillerie

12.10.1 Caviro Distillerie Corporation Information

12.10.2 Caviro Distillerie Business Overview

12.10.3 Caviro Distillerie White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Caviro Distillerie White Wine Products Offered

12.10.5 Caviro Distillerie Recent Development

12.11 Vina Concha y Toro

12.11.1 Vina Concha y Toro Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vina Concha y Toro Business Overview

12.11.3 Vina Concha y Toro White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vina Concha y Toro White Wine Products Offered

12.11.5 Vina Concha y Toro Recent Development

12.12 Castel Group

12.12.1 Castel Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Castel Group Business Overview

12.12.3 Castel Group White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Castel Group White Wine Products Offered

12.12.5 Castel Group Recent Development

12.13 Trinchero Family Estates

12.13.1 Trinchero Family Estates Corporation Information

12.13.2 Trinchero Family Estates Business Overview

12.13.3 Trinchero Family Estates White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Trinchero Family Estates White Wine Products Offered

12.13.5 Trinchero Family Estates Recent Development

12.14 Great Wall

12.14.1 Great Wall Corporation Information

12.14.2 Great Wall Business Overview

12.14.3 Great Wall White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Great Wall White Wine Products Offered

12.14.5 Great Wall Recent Development

12.15 Yantai Changyu Group

12.15.1 Yantai Changyu Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yantai Changyu Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Yantai Changyu Group White Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yantai Changyu Group White Wine Products Offered

12.15.5 Yantai Changyu Group Recent Development 13 White Wine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 White Wine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of White Wine

13.4 White Wine Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 White Wine Distributors List

14.3 White Wine Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 White Wine Market Trends

15.2 White Wine Drivers

15.3 White Wine Market Challenges

15.4 White Wine Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

